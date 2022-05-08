The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, April 29, 2022, and Thursday, May 5, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Marcus Letia Barnes, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 5, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of battery, and third-degree cruelty to children - two counts.
Steven Chase Phillips, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 5, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Timothy B. Pope, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 5, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Marcus Allen Rineheart, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 5, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana, obstruction of law enforcement officers, reckless conduct, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Christian Dakota Sheriff, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 5, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of serious injury by vehicle, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object, failure to maintain lane - two counts, hit and run - two counts, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Kyle Darryl Skinner, 34, of Buchanan, was arrested on May 5, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of littering, driving under the influence of alcohol, and open container violation.
Cathleen Terese Sznerch, 59, of Clearwater, Fla., was arrested on May 5, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Kobe Keon Turner, 22, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 5, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Brent Candelario Verdin, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 5, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of open container violation, driving under the influence, and no insurance.
Justin Van Adams, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 4, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of terroristic threats and acts.
Johnathan Stith Shoemaker, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, tag lights required, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Billie Jean Swindell, 58, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody of confinement.
Irvin Ramon Bahena, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 3, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, seatbelt violation, and no license on person.
Reuben Douglas Burge, 50, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 3, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of third-degree cruelty to children, and simple battery.
Marvin Garcia, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 3, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and no brake lights/working turn signals.
Martavious Jermaine Jackson, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 3, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of theft by receiving, probation violation, and a bench warrant.
Remigio Lopez-Ramirez, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 3, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, driving without a valid license, failure to obey traffic control device, and open container violation.
Minnie Louise Murphy, 53, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 3, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of deposit account fraud, battery, and terroristic threats and acts.
Leslie Marilu Sandoval, 26, of Douglasville, was arrested on May 3, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges fo driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, and failure to dim headlights.
Michael Wayne Vaughn, 31, of Silver Creek, was arrested on May 3, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of terroristic threats and acts.
Dana Garth Balch, 57, of Lindale, was arrested on May 2, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, and reckless driving.
Jonathan Hayes Hayes, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 2, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of marijuana, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sale marijuana - two counts, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Larry Michael Lindsey, 65, of Cave Spring, was arrested on May 2, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, tag light required, and open container violation.
Jacqueline N. Pizano, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 2, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, and a bench warrant.
Jose Nicolas Raxon-Xalin, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 2, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of no license on person, and child molestation - two counts.
Kyle Darryl Skinner, 33, of Buchanan, was arrested on May 2, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of false report of a crime.
Gordon Ray Allmon, 24, of Rome, was arrested on April 30, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, tag lights required, failure to maintain lane, and tampering with evidence - two counts.
Jose Ramiro Barrientos-Ornelas, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 30, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of no license on person, and defective equipment.
Rodney Eugene Beckum, 56, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 1, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of aggravated assault.
Jenifer Denise Brooks, 48, of Mableton, was arrested on May 1, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, and failure to maintain lane.
Harold Wayne Christian, 55, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 30, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by taking.
Stephen Charles Corn, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 1, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Chansy Crawford, 28, of Dallas, was arrested on April 30, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of simple assault, and obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call.
Ian Seth Curtis, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 1, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Virginia Faye Dawson, 20, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 1, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers, loitering or prowling, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs, interference with government property, and bribery.
James Robert Dutton, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 29, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and illegal dumping.
Tia N. Edwards, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 30, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, tampering with evidence - two counts, abandonment of dangerous drugs, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Odbert Glenn Ellison, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 1, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Bradley Luke Green, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 30, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of sexual battery, and child molestation.
Jessica Lynn Harris, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 1, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance/marijuana, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sale marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Jacquline Adreanna Lynn Ledbetter, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 1, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of financial transaction card fraud, and theft by deception.
Francisco Rodriguez Martinez, 37, of Memphis, Tenn., was arrested on May 1, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, open container violation, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, and driving without a valid license.
Christopher John McAfee, 42, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 30, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, failure to maintain lane - two counts, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Brycen Tara Pike, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 29, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of second-degree cruelty to children - two counts, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
April Michelle Reitz, 41, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 1, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of terroristic threats and acts, second-degree criminal damage to property, conspiracy to commit a felony, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
William Austin Reynolds, 69, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 1, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, and open container violation.
Keaneau John Rhodes, 29, of Douglasville, was arrested on May 1, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Meggan Dawn Sego, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 1, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of second-degree criminal damage to property, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Jackson Smith, 18, of Conyers, was arrested on April 30, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple battery, and criminal trespass.
Kayla Cristina Sprayberry, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 30, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct - two counts, and resisting a police officer.
Anthony Samuel Tumpson, 33, of Smyrna, was arrested on April 30, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a sawed-off shotgun/rifle, machine gun, dangerous weapon, or silencer.
Luis Mario Velasquez, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 30, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of child seatbelt violation, and driving without a license.
Andrew Seth Weaver, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 30, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of reckless conduct.
Kennetth Bradyn Young, 21, of Gainesville, was arrested on May 1, 2022, by Polk County Police on two counts of theft by taking.