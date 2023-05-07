The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, April 28, 2023, and Thursday, May 4, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Joshua Adam Bollen, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 4, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of first-degree burglary, and theft by taking.
Matthew Scott Carter, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 4, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Amy Nicole Crumley, 38, of Aragon, was arrested on May 4, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
Rodrigo Martinez, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 4, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of driving under the influence, and failure to maintain lane.
Clayton Riley Osborne, 19, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 4, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Brandon Michael Stephen, 34, of Aragon, was arrested on May 4, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle without registration or valid license plate, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
John Randall Brown, 42, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 3, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of loitering or prowling.
James Clyde Cawood, 33, of Harlen, Ky., was arrested on May 3, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering or prowling, driving under the influence of drugs, drugs not in original container, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs - two counts, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance - two counts, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and probation violation.
Ricky Nathan Channell, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 3, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of theft by receiving.
Vanessa Renee Mason, 45, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 3, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, and permitting an unlicensed person to drive.
Jeffery Daniel Pankey, 65, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 3, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and bicycle ridden on right side of roadway.
Preston Heart Shooks, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 3, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers - three counts, driving while license suspended or revoked, and probation violations.
Alex Tyrone Smith, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 3, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Lisha Waits, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 3, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, and lighted headlights/other lights required.
Natasha Hope Emmett, 39, of Aragon, was arrested on May 2, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Lamarrion Ohigi Ford, 18, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 2, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.
Jeffery Neal Gates, 54, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 2, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of failure to appear - two counts, and probation violation.
Elandon Jovan Hudson, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 2, 2023, by Aragon Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked - two counts, driving without a license, obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers prohibited, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana - two counts, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and probation violation.
Christopher Dennis Moore, 48, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 2, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of theft by bringing stolen property into state, driving while license suspended or revoked, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal or misrepresent, unregistered vehicle, and no insurance.
Robert Lee Walker, 29, oc Cedartown, was arrested on May 2, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of second-degree criminal damage to property - two counts, theft by taking, and entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
Timoth Daved Wilkie, 33, of Newnan, was arrested on May 2, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Waschunn Keyatta Wofford, 44, of Rome, was arrested on May 2, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, and failure to maintain lane.
Jonathan Kevin Coats, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 1, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to maintain lane.
Nieto Ezeouiel, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 1, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
John Michael Sims, 50, of Aragon, was arrested on May 1, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated assault, and battery.
Heather Leshea Ballew, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 28, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of truancy.
Steven Brady Behen, 25, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 29, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of simple battery.
Teresa Ann Cooper, 53, of Buchanan, was arrested on April 29, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to obey traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked, sale of amphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Javarion Jayshun Cuthbert, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 28, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of first-degree burglary, theft by taking, theft by shoplifting, and robbery.
Jeffery Goforth, 52, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 29, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, and first-degree criminal damage to property.
Timothy Lamont Monroe, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 28, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Audrey Andrea Perkins, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 29, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine - two counts, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal or misrepresent, defective equipment, possession of tools for the commission of a crime - two counts, dangerous drugs, drugs not in original container, possession of ecstasy, drug-related objects, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
Chad Gene Pinkard, 50, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 29, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of tag lights required, driving under the influence, and failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign.
Houston Pointer, 25, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 29, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, theft by bringing stolen property into state, and pedestrian must walk on sidewalk/shoulder.
Christopher Ray Timms, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on April 29, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of tampering with evidence, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of methamphetamine - two counts, failure to stop at a stop sign, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Takesha Mitchell Turner, 42, of Rockmart, was arrested on April 30, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, defective equipment, driving while license suspended or revoked, crossing guard lines with contraband, and failure to appear - two counts.
Caleb Andrew West, 26, of Woodstock, was arrested on April 28, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of loitering or prowling, and prohibited items.