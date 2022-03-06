The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, and Thursday, March 3, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Ashley Louise Burgess, 25, of Aragon, was arrested on March 3, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and tag lights required.
Erik Cruz, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 3, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to maintain lane.
Davey Clark Findley, 28, of Lindale, was arrested on March 3, 2022, by Aragon Police on charges of headlight requirements, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Andre Gibson, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 3, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, driving without license on person, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of cocaine, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Victoria Grace, 29, of Powder Springs, was arrested on March 3, 2022, by Polk County Drug Task Force on charges of trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and purchase, possess, manufacture, or sale marijuana - two counts.
Ive Marie Hudgins, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 3, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine - two counts, possession of tools for the commission of a crime - two counts, abandonment of dangerous drugs, tampering with evidence - two counts, crossing guard lines with contraband, and littering.
Lakeisha Sheree Mann, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 3, 2022, by Polk County Drug Task Force on charges of sale of methamphetamine - two counts, use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a felony - two counts, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs.
Joshua Nichols, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 3, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, loitering or prowling, public drunkenness, and criminal trespass.
Patrick Lee Smith, 26, of Aragon, was arrested on March 3, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of interference with custody, simple battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Daniele Antwon White, 34, of Austell, was arrested on March 3, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of terroristic threats and acts.
Andrea Lashae Young, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 3, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Steven Lloyd Curby, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 2, 2022, by Polk County Drug Task Force on charges of failure to use signal, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Adam Lee Grace, 32, of Aragon, was arrested on March 2, 2022, by Polk County Drug Task Force on charges of trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, and purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sale of marijuana.
Donald Wayne Graham, 41, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 2, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of first-degree cruelty to children, simple battery, and loitering or prowling.
Aaron Damian Green, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 2, 2022, by Aragon Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, crossing guard lines with contraband, and pedestrian failing to walk on sidewalk or shoulder.
Destiny Leigh Kelley, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 2, 2022, by Polk County Drug Task Force on charges of use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a felony act - two counts, sale of methamphetamine - two counts, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and giving inmates liquor, drugs, weapons, etc., without consent of warden.
Joel Perez Rubio, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 2, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked, open container violation, and possession of methamphetamine.
Justin Lee Williams, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 2, 2022, by Polk County Drug Task Force on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and tampering with evidence.
Damon Allen Blevins, 29, of Calhoun, was arrested on March 1, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of financial transaction card fraud.
Marcus Daniel Carlisle, 24, of Kennesaw, was arrested on March 1, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and obstruction of law enforcement officers - four counts.
James Clyde Cawood, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 1, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, entering a motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, theft by taking, criminal trespass, interference with government property, loitering or prowling, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and theft by shoplifting.
Jamieson Lee Hall, 39, of Aragon, was arrested on March 1, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Devan Brooke Hill, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 1, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of loitering in a public place.
Johnny Dewayne Kelley, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 1, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, abandonment of dangerous drugs, tampering with evidence, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Jon Taylor McGee, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 1, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, probation violation, and a bench warrant.
Edwin Dale McWhorter, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 1, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of party to a crime, first-degree burglary, and loitering or prowling - two counts.
Brittany Leann Padgett, 19, of Aragon, was arrested on March 1, 2022, by Rockmart Police on three counts of terroristic threats and acts.
Tyler Joshua Snell, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 1, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of hit and run.
Richad Ance Bailey, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 28, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of loitering.
Jose Luis Gonzalez-Velasquez, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 28, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of resisting a police officer.
Kayle Cheree Morris, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 28, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct.
Cody Dylan Nix, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 28, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Lucinda Velasquez Perez, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 28, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, and hit and run.
Justin Donald Wheeler, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 28, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody or confinement.
Ladrell Markeith Cammon, 27, of Rome, was arrested on Feb. 26, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and affixing materials to windows that reduce or increase transmission of light or reflection.
Jeffery Dean Collins, 62, of Aragon, was arrested on Feb. 26, 2022, by Aragon Police on charges of simple assault - two counts, criminal trespass, driving under the influence of alcohol, and open container violation.
Roesheda Shauntae Diamond, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 25, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and terroristic threats and acts.
Jordan Kayle Dye, 23, of Cartersville, was arrested on Feb. 27, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Christopher Dylan Edwards, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 26, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, open container violation, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Michael Shane Gaylor, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 25, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of theft by conversion, and a bench warrant.
Anthony Carol Hale, 56, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 25, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, pedestrian failure to walk on sidewalk/shoulder, and probation violation.
Rusty Allen Hitchcock, 39, of Villa Rica, was arrested on Feb. 27, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance near a park or housing project, obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers prohibited, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Vicky Lynn Johnson, 48, residence N/A, was arrested on Feb. 25, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Katherine Teresa McClendon, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 25, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and a bench warrant.
Kenneth Larry McTaggart, 64, of Acworth, was arrested on Feb. 26, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct.
Anthony Chandler McTyre, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 26, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of slower vehicle must keep right, no license on person, and driving under the influence of drugs.
Sharon Dorline Minter, 44, of Aragon, was arrested on Feb. 27, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated assault, and first-degree cruelty to children.
Robert Cleveland Moore, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 25, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of driving under the influence, and failure to maintain lane.
Exzavier Markese Pace, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 26, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of criminal trespass, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Deven Brady Peace, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 26, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of heroin, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine - two counts, manufacture, deliver, distribute, administer, sell, or possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, crossing guard lines with contraband, failure to maintain lane, tag lights required, headlights required, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Larry James Poole, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 26, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine - two counts, possession of heroin, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, and crossing guard lines with contraband.