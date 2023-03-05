The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, and Thursday, March 2, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Kirsten Gable, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 2, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Anisia Dalonn Philpot, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 2, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana — two counts, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and tag lights required.
Tina Lynn Smith, 54, of Rome, was arrested on March 2, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, failure to maintain lane, and no insurance.
Jeffery Wayne Allison, 54, of Dawsonville, was arrested on March 1, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Lyric Locklear, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 1, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of abandonment of dangerous drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
William Eric Miller, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 1, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Mitchell Moore, 39, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 1, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of abandonment of dangerous drugs, possession of methamphetamine — two counts, tampering with evidence, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Jason Dewayne Yancey, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 1, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Jordan Matthew Dawson, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 28, 2023, by Polk School District Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Brandy Angel Morris, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 28, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Cortavious Dytre Benham, 20, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 27, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of battery.
Richard Nathan Channell, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 27, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Dondre Tyree Gatling, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 27, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of unlawful conduct during a 911 call.
Phillip Heath Jiles, 32, of Buchanan, was arrested on Feb. 27, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Yaselan Martinez, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 27, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of improper lane change or usage, operating a vehicle without a proper tag or decal, no insurance, driving while license expired, and child seat belt violation — three counts.
Kelli Leigh Privett, 50, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 27, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Richard Tomaz, 19, of Chattanooga, was arrested on Feb. 27, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane, affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of windows/windshields.
Darius Rishawn Woolfork, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 27, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, theft of lost or mislaid property, battery — two counts, and aggravated stalking.
Gregory Brian Farmer, 37, of Aragon, was arrested on Feb. 26, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
William Gary Hart, 47, of Buchanan, was arrested on Feb. 25, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence, and obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers prohibited.
Anita Darlene Hooper, 42, of Temple, was arrested on Feb. 24, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Waylon Mitch Jacobs, 42, of Dallas, was arrested on Feb. 24, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Yener Josue Lopez-Sanchez, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 26, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunk, public indecency, and violation of Silver Comet Trail rules and regulations.
Maurice Malone, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 26, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, pedestrian must walk on sidewalk or shoulder, and loitering.
Jason Ray Meyberg, 39, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 26, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of no insurance, failure to maintain lane, possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Paige Shaudrae Orcutt, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 25, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Fredo Guidman Perez, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 25, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license expired, and removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal or misrepresent.
Victor Manuel Pineda, 26, of Rome, was arrested on Feb. 24, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of reckless driving, too fast for conditions, and racing on highways or streets.
Patrick Jackson Pitts, 45, of Dallas, was arrested on Feb. 24, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Shannon Deshane Poole, 45, of Bremen, was arrested on Feb. 26, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Michael Charles Smith, 33, of Buchanan, was arrested on Feb. 25, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Gabriel McCain Tant, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 26, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Yender Joseph Velasquez, 33, of Carrboro, N.C., was arrested on Feb. 26, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and headlight requirements.
Mandy Kay Williams, 41, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 25, 2023, by Rockmart Police on two counts of failure to appear.
Kendra Shanice Wilson, 27, of Taylorsville, was arrested on Feb. 24, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Joseph Marty Wright, 54, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 26, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of aggravated assault, simple battery, simple assault, and reckless conduct — two counts.