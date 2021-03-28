The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, March 19, 2021 and Thursday, March 25, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Ashley Danielle Bresnock, 30, of Dallas, was arrested on March 25, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Brittany Hoskins, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 25, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Garfield Daylon Lester, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 25, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and drugs not in the original container.
Delgado Marquez, 48, of Lawrenceville, was arrested on March 25, 2021, by Aragon Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Andy Latham Morgan, 30, of Rome, was arrested on March 25, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of battery, false imprisonment, unlawful conduct during an emergency call, and third-degree cruelty to children.
James Edwin Morris, 50, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 25, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of battery.
Earl Ballew, 48, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 24, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of battery.
Timothy Lester Crawford, 51, was arrested on March 24, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, and a bench warrant.
Angela Ellen Dobbs, 48, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 24, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to notify owner upon striking fixed object, and driving under the influence.
Rhonda Michelle Ferguson, 52, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 24, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Amber Foster, 38, of Aragon, was arrested on March 24, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of truancy.
Tommy Allen Jackson, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 24, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of electionically furnishing obscene material to a minor, and computer or electronic pornography.
Brandon Stephen Massey, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 24, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of law enforcement officers, giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, drugs not in original container, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana, and probation violation.
Bruce Lee Nation, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 24, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, first-degree cruelty to children, and probation violation.
Lavonia Stiles, 42, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 24, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of truancy.
Amber Nicole Tuggle, 25, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 24, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence, no brake lights or working turn signals, and possession of marijuana.
Jordyn Leigh Watts, 22, of Bremen, was arrested on March 24, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by receiving.
Shana Bales, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 23, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of truancy.
Amanda L. Diamond, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 23, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of crossing guard lines with contraband, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, drugs not in original container, and theft by shoplifting.
Jasmine Leshae Phillips, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 23, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of criminal trespass.
Sarah Nelson Runyon, 46, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 23, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of criminal trespass, and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Chandrell Swanson, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 23, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of truancy.
Laren F. Trussell, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 23, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Sabrina Kay Turner, 43, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 23, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of simple battery.
Earnest Joshua Wallace, 32, of Temple, was arrested on March 23, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of harassing phone calls.
Alan Monroe Wiggins, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 23, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of criminal trespass, and theft by deception.
Anthony Travis Wren, 60, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 23, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of tools for the commission of a crime, reckless conduct - two counts, laying drag, obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts, fail to use signal, possession of a methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Zachary Chris Bagley, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 22, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Joel Curtis Edge, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 22, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of entering an automobile, disorderly conduct, simple battery, and criminal trespass - two counts.
Misty Hamrick, 42, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 22, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Victor Mascote, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 22, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of battery.
Shasta Renea Meeker, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 22, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.
Richard Clayton Wallace, 51, of Lithia Springs, was arrested on March 22, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Glenn E. Booth, 43, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 21, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of fugitive from justice.
Douglas James Carden, 19, of Aragon, was arrested on March 21, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of obscene internet contact with a child, furnishing obscene material to a minor, and obscene telephone contact with a child.
Zaylan Trelmond Gibson, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 21, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of terroristic threats and acts, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Johnny Bineda Gonzalez, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 20, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of tag/registration requirements, driving while license suspended or revoked, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Deanna Gravelding, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 21, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of simple battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
China S. Jones, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 21, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, open container violation, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Destiny Leigh Kelley, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 21, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of theft by receiving stolen property, and financial transaction card fraud - two counts.
Aubrey Courtland Keover, 21, of Lindale, was arrested on March 20, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Lakeisha Sheree Mann, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 21, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of fourth-degree forgery.
Torry Donta Mizell, 51, of Rome, was arrested on March 19, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and no operating brake lights or signals.
Pagan Elaine Nails, 41, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 19, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Kristopher Peyton Nally, 46, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 19, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of aggressive driving.
Kelli Savannah Nix, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 20, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to dim headlights, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Brandon Ray Smith, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 20, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and driver to exercise due care.
Alfredo Elias Vicente Tzun, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 20, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and driving without a valid license.
Artemio Juarez Vicente, 19, of Chamblee, was arrested on March 20, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and failure to maintain lane.
Anibal Vecente Alonzo, 26, of Chamblee, was arrested on March 20, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, and diving while license expired.
Marcelena Rose Wiggins, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 21, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on three counts of furnishing obscene material to a minor.
Clifton Walter Woods, 59, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 20, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of criminal trespass.