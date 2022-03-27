The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, March 18, 2022, and Thursday, March 24, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Jonathan Mack Brown, 45, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 24, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Kimberly Dunn, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 24, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of simple assault, and false imprisonment.
Fredreska Sullivan, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 24, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on two counts of truancy.
Katorius McConika Williams, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 24, 2022, by Cedartown Probation Office on charges of terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, a bench warrant, and probation violation.
Bryant Quinn Cooper, 32, of Dallas, was arrested on March 23, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of theft by shoplifting, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Sierra Echols, 25, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 23, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on two counts of truancy.
Christopher Wade Garrett, 35, of Calhoun, was arrested on March 23, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft of lost or mislaid property.
Antonia Marianne Sanchez-Torries, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 23, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of simple battery.
Randall Boyd Cheatwood, 56, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 22, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of terroristic threats and acts, disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Kameron Jamal Hood, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 22, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, and reckless conduct.
David Lamar Padgett, 66, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 22, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct - two counts, and public drunkenness.
Justin Chance Stokes, 18, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 22, 2022, by Polk School District Police on a charge of possession of alcoholic beverages by a person under the legal age.
Demario Thaion Brown, 42, of Shannon, was arrested on March 21, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of suspended registration, driving while license suspended or revoked, and a bench warrant.
Ja'Quana Deshall Marie Brown, 19, of Rome, was arrested on March 21, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of simple battery.
Cindy Michelle Lackey, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 21, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of obstructing EMTs.
Heidi Wynne Langford, 44, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 21, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of simple battery, criminal attempt to commit a felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers - five counts, and simple battery against a law enforcement officer - two counts.
Joshua Duane Morris, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 21, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and no insurance.
William Douglas Suffield, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 21, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and pedestrian must walk on sidewalk or shoulder.
Amanda Nicole Turner, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 21, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of battery.
Brittany Rheana Ware, 34, of Rossville, was arrested on March 21, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a felony act, and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Whitley Leanna Wright, 28, of Ranburne, Ala., was arrested on March 21, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and too fast for conditions.
Sylvia Renee Arthur, 52, of Summerville, was arrested on March 19, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by taking.
Timothy Joseph Beck, 40, of Huntsville, Ala., was arrested on March 19, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, and probation violation.
Nathaniel Allen Clackum, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 20, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Christopher Lashan Easterwood, 31, of Smyrna, was arrested on March 20, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and driving while license withdrawn.
Clifford Hill, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 18, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of simple assault, simple battery against a person 65 years or older or pregnant, terroristic threats and acts, and criminal trespass.
Teddy Connor Hutchins, 33, of Lindale, was arrested on March 20, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, tag lights required, and suspended registration.
Donna Lea Morris, 52, of Aragon, was arrested on March 18, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
David Lamar Padgett, 66, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 20, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and a hold for a warrant.
Guillermo Benito Perez, 51, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 20, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license expired, and improper left or right turn.
Lauriano Ramirez, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 20, 2022, by Cedartown Police on two counts of disorderly conduct.
Freddy Ramos, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 20, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to obey traffic control device, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Breyner Vaquez Rivera, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 19, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and headlight requirements.
Thomas Wyatt Spires, 41, of Rome, was arrested on March 19, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, interference with government property, reckless conduct, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Jamey Quentin Summerville, 44, of Acworth, was arrested on March 18, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
William Peter Traylor, 48, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 19, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Robert Shane Turner, 48, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 19, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Leonardo Ramos Ventura, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 19, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of improper display of temporary tag, driving under the influence of alcohol while under the age of 21, open containers, and driving without a valid license.
Sharon Louise Ward, 36, of Piedmont, Ala., was arrested on March 18, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, and failure to maintain lane.
Tucker Gordon Wells, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 18, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Thomas Derek Williams, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 18, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, bicycle must be on right side of roadway, and bicycle light at night required.