The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 and Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Andrew Nichole Boyd, 40, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 25, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and open container violation.
Bradley William Cantrell, 24, of Buchanan, was arrested on Feb. 25, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of kidnapping.
Sahari Lopez-Marban, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 25, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of simple battery.
Tina Evelyn Bagley, 48, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 24, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
John Caleb Dixon, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 24, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and no operating brake lights/turn signal.
Kaitlin Ann Hudgins, 21, of Bremen, was arrested on Feb. 24, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Kenneth Christopher Stewart, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 24, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and obscuring tag frame or tinted tag cover.
Thomas Scott Cook, 31, of Aragon, was arrested on Feb. 23, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Tyjah Jhanard Howell, 21, of Dalton, was arrested on Feb. 23, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of criminal attempt to commit a felony, aggravated assault, reckless conduct, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, pointing or aiming a firearm at another, discharge of firearm on or near a public highway or street, first-degree criminal damage to property, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and probation violation.
Rogeli Odilio-Rivera Lopez, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 23, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, and driving without a license.
George Ryan Mullinax, 18, of Aragon, was arrested on Feb. 23, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and seatbelt violation.
Rex Matthew Peppers, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 23, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and bench warrants.
Bobby Edward Perez, 47, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 23, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Paul Anthony Sikorski, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 23, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Robin Kendall Wallach, 57, of Temple, was arrested on Feb. 23, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, open container violation, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine, and tag light requirement.
Kimberly Dawn Pruitt, 46, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Feb. 22, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of loitering or prowling.
Craig Michael Smith, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 22, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, windshield/wiper requirements, crossing state/county guard lines with contraband, and probation violation.
Sarah Elizabeth Smith, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 22, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and a bench warrant.
Roderick Earl Turner, 43, of Aragon, was arrested on Feb. 22, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of simple battery, third-degree cruelty to children, and obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency phone call.
Ladon S. Ware, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 22, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of no brake lights/working turn signal, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Barbara Lynn Arevalo, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 19, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, financial transaction card fraud, financial transaction card theft, theft by deception, and a bench warrant.
Brittnay Dawn Buttrum, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 19, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, crossing state/county guard lines with contraband, and first-degree forgery.
Jessica Reene Church, 39, of Lindale, was arrested on Feb. 19, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Thomas Scott Cook, 31, of Aragon, was arrested on Feb. 21, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of loitering or prowling.
Tania Izabel Cruz-Perez, 22, of Douglasville, was arrested on Feb, 20, 2021, by Georgia State Patrol on charges of no license on person, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, and failure to maintain lane.
Dustin Allen Elicker, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 20, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and no brake lights or working turn signal.
Eulalio Domingo Gaspar, 39, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 21, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of no license on person, and reckless driving.
Sherry Francis Kay, 51, of Cartersville, was arrested on Feb. 19, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of sale, manufacture, deliver or possession of dangerous drugs, drugs not in original container, no license on person, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession and use of drug-related objects, tag lights requirement, and improper lane change/usage.
Lauren Emily Powell, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 20, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Richard Clayton Wallace, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 21, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of crossing state/county guard lines with contraband, and probation violation.
Dascius Wright, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 19, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of affray.