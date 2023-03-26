The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, March 17, 2023, and Thursday, March 23, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Edvin Agustin, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 23, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license expired, and too fast for conditions.
Cody Allen Horne, 28, of Dallas, was arrested on March 23, 2023, by Aragon Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Jessica Love Hutchins, 41, of LaGrange, was arrested on March 23, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Bobby Lee Malone, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 23, 2023, by Polk County Drug Task Force, on charges of second-degree criminal damage to property, aggravated assault, battery, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful to come inside guard lines to deliver inmate a controlled substance.
Jonathan Devon McClure, 30, of Adairsville, was arrested on March 23, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Andrew Thomas Timms, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 22, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers, obstruction of law enforcement officers, wearing a mask, hood, or device which conceals identity of wearer, pedestrian must walk on sidewalk or shoulder, and probation violation.
Rodney Lee Williams, 43, of Aragon, was arrested on March 22, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Maci Cerria Beatty, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 21, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of no insurance, no proof of insurance, registration and license requirement, and driving under the influence of drugs.
Dewitt Elmo Bullock, 20, of Dallas, was arrested on March 21, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving without a license, affixing materials that reduces or increase light transmission/reflectance of windows or windshields, and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Kayla Cardae Evans, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 21, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple battery, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Kian Shamar Evans, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 21, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, battery, criminal trespass, and simple battery.
Kaleel Darnell King, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 21, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, loitering or prowling, and probation violation.
Laura Ann McCleary, 37, of Centre, Ala., was arrested on March 21, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Timothy Eugene McClure, 53, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 21, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal or misrepresent, and no insurance.
Chadwick Gary Thacker, 49, of Rome, was arrested on March 21, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Austin Vincent Herrell, 20, of Temple, was arrested on March 20, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of no insurance, open container violation, expired or no registration or title, and furnishing, purchasing, and possession of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age.
Nyla Geralina Holmes, 20, of Tucker, was arrested on March 20, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
James Randall Messick, 52, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 20, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of battery.
Ricky Lee Messick, 58, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 20, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of battery.
Antwan Darnell Allen, 40, homeless, was arrested on March 17, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Richard Ance Bailey, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 18, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of criminal trespass, and loitering.
Zachery Eugene Batson, 21, of Cornelia, was arrested on March 17, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of terroristic threats and acts.
Clarence Edward Calhoun, 59, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 17, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of battery.
Cherrity Lynn Chambers, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 18, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, and public drunkenness.
Shannon Kempson, 49, of Rome, was arrested on March 17, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving on the wrong side of the road, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Semeon Rimuare Lockett, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 17, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Starla Breanna McCoy, 25, of Buchanan, was arrested on March 18, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Scott M. Murphy, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 17, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.
Terry Lee Murphy, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 17, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of battery, and terroristic threats and acts.
Steven Daniel Myers, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 18, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Alisha Kasonya Rodriguez, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 17, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving with no license.
Carl Dewayne Savoy, 60, of Rome, was arrested on March 19, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Elian Ramirez Temaj, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 19, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license expired, and failure to maintain lane.
Dianeyls Velazco, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 17, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Larry Eugene Waters, 63, of Marietta, was arrested on March 17, 2023, by Rockmart Polcie on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Jonathan Eric Young, 52, of Marietta, was arrested on March 17, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, tampering with evidence, possession and use of drug-related objects, and tag lights required.