The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, March 12, 2021 and Thursday, March 18, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Cheryl Lynn Couch, 46, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 18, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/or possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Keith Eugene Foster, 56, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 18, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of criminal trespass, and stalking.
Rocky Eugene Hayes, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 18, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Joseph Travis Lindsey, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 18, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Curtis Lee Mitchell, 53, of Marietta, was arrested on March 18, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence, driving on the wrong side of the road, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to maintain lane, no insurance, and seatbelt violation.
Audel Torres Mondragon, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 18, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine - two counts, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/or possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Christopher Todd Myers, 29, of Summerville, was arrested on March 18, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by receiving.
Jamie Sumlin, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 18, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana - two counts, unlawful for a person to associate with a street gane for the purpose of criminal activity, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and tag lights requirement.
Cassie Brooke Summerville, 30, of Rome, was arrested on March 18, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.
Stacie Michelle Bohler, 40, of Rome, was arrested on March 17, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of second-degree criminal damage to property, and failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object.
Rocsheda Shauntae Diamond, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 17, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and a bench warrant.
Maria Harreti Gollihue, 33, of Rome, was arrested on March 17, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Bradley Steven Jones, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 17, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Alonzo Timothy McCord, 32, of Douglasville, was arrested on March 17, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object, and vehicle passing in the opposite direction.
William Virgil Andrew Sayers, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 17, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Endie Rae Brumbelow, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 16, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and crossing a guard line with contraband.
Courtney Sheree Garner, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 16, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane, driver to exercise due care, 60 days to change name/address on license, and possession of a controlled substance.
Angel Deserae Harper, 29, of Goodlettsville, Tenn., was arrested on March 16, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, crossing a guard line with contraband, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Dimitrius Huggins, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 16, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, and elder abuse.
Katherine Elise Vincent, 25, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 16, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, and giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
Lawrence Scott Couch, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 15, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, hit and run, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession and use of drug-related objects, and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Kathryn Margaret Griffith, 40, of Austell, was arrested on March 15, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and loitering or prowling.
Deeric Lee Raesean King, 29, of Rome, was arrested on March 15, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, and tag lights requirement.
Micheal Andrew McCurley, 32, of Marietta, was arrested on March 15, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and loitering or prowling.
Marty Lyn Meadows, 36, of Marietta, was arrested on March 15, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, obstruction of law enforcement officers, loitering or prowling, reckless driving, laying drag, and parole violation.
Clifton Walter Woods, 59, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 15, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
William Broonell, 35, no residence, was arrested on March 12, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Steven Chance Brown, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 13, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of hit and run, false report of a crime, and probation violation.
Jared Roy Buffington, 40, of Aragon, was arrested on March 12, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, suspended registration, and possession of marijuana.
Amy Crumley, 36, of Aragon, was arrested on March 12, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
Malcolm Davante Garrett, 28, of Dalton, was arrested on March 14, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, failure to maintain lane, and possession and use of drug-related objects - three counts.
Marcus T.D. Harris, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 13, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Jesse Duane Jackson, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 14, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, drugs not in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects, and bicycle must be on right side of roadway.
Lacie Kay Johnson, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 12, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.
Malcolm Xavier McGhee, 25, of Dallas, was arrested on March 14, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Angela Jean Middleton, 49, of Aragon, was arrested on March 14, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Tabatha Lynn Miller, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 12, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of headlight requirements, driving under the influence of drugs, and open container violation.
Felix Ramos, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 12, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct.
Alejandro Reyes, 38, of Birmingham, Ala., was arrested on March 13, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Anthony J. Cruz Rodriquez, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 14, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to maintain lane.
Mary Palatini Rogers, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 12, 2021, by the Polk Count Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Talson Keyshawn Taylor, 36, of Aragon, was arrested on March 14, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and expired registration.
Joshua Lee Thaxton, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 14, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of first-degree cruelty to children.
Joseph Daniel Wilhoit, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 14, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of loitering or prowling, second-degree criminal damage to property, theft by taking, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, pedestrian must walk on sidewalk/shoulder.
Julionna Lamariah Woolfork, 20, of Cartersville, was arrested on March 14, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.