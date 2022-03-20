The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, March 11, 2022, and Thursday, March 17, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Jolynn Augustine, 23, of West Palm Beach, Fla., was arrested on March 17, 2022, by Aragon Police on two counts of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
Colin Charles, 23, of Palm Beach, Fla., was arrested on March 17, 2022, by Aragon Police on charges of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana - two counts, speeding in excess of maximum limits - two counts, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Sherry Renee Coffman, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 17, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Samual Cordle, 41, of Rome, was arrested on March 17, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs.
Gennell Iesha Griffin, 36, of Dallas, was arrested on March 17, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by deception.
Dayln Eli Harris, 18, of Taylorsville, was arrested on March 17, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Lori Michelle Harris, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 17, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of theft by deception, theft by receiving stolen property, theft of services, financial transaction card fraud, and probation violation.
Jason Scott Lewis, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 17, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, loitering or prowling, tampering with evidence, and abandonment of dangerous drugs.
Arthur Lee Pope, 53, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 17, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Melissa Blythe Roberson, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 17, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Lillian Grace Teems, 18, of Taylorsville, was arrested on March 17, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Marcos Isaias Vail-Baten, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 17, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, and driving while license expired.
Billy Joe Bagley, 52, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 16, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of second-degree criminal damage to property, and bench warrants.
William Arthur Jones, 40, of Villa Rica, was arrested on March 16, 2022, by Aragon Police on charges of driving under the influence, and open container violation.
Hope Eugenia Locklear, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 16, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime - two counts.
Bradley Keith Myers, 36, of Euharlee, was arrested on March 16, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Levi Ray Perry, 25, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 16, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of second-degree criminal damage to property, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Jamie Lynn Radar, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 16, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on two counts of truancy.
David Dee Russell, 65, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 16, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct - two counts, terroristic threats and acts - two counts, and aggravated assault - two counts.
Paul A. Stewart, 35, of Cherokee Village, Ark., was arrested on March 16, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime - two counts, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence.
Stacy Leann Thompson, 46, of Rome, was arrested on March 16, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Brittany Leigh Tinsley, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 16, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of truancy.
Alvin Jay Ussery, 58, of Atlanta, was arrested on March 16, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by receiving.
Maggie Marie Wheeler, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 16, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane, and second-degree criminal damage to property.
Zachary Chris Bagley, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 15, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Christopher Lynn Ford, 51, of Weaver, Ala., was arrested on March 15, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to maintain lane.
Dexter Leonard Gary, 63, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 15, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of cocaine - two counts, possession of tools for the commission of a crime - three counts, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Sireta Garrett Patel, 50, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 15, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of cocaine, sale of cocaine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, tampering with evidence, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Tommy Cecil Rose, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 15, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, loitering or prowling, tampering with evidence, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, reckless conduct, bench warrants, and probation violation.
James Keith Gaston, 30, of Cumming, was arrested on March 14, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Amanda Kimbre Jackson, 45, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 14, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by taking.
Stephen David Purser, 51, of Lindale, was arrested on March 14, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of criminal trespass.
Kenneth Claude Reddish, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 14, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign - four counts, failure to use turn signal - six counts, and failure to maintain lane - two counts.
Whitley Leanna Wright, 28, of Ranburne, Ala., was arrested on March 14, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to maintain lane.
Charles Wayne Adams, 48, of Dallas, was arrested on March 11, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, no insurance, and windshield/wiper requirements.
Victoria Gail Bailey, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 12, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct - three counts, and public drunkenness.
Daniel Jordan Brown, 35, of Lindale, was arrested on March 12, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Timothy Wade Cook, 57, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 12, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime - two counts, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Jonathan Deric Couzzort, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 11, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of loitering.
Kayla Lynn Crowe, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 11, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
David Manuel Dewberry, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 11, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Alex Gomez, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 12, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of battery, and second-degree cruelty to children.
Carlos A. Gonzalez Poroj, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 12, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Tyler Mason Hamrick, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 11, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of drugs not in original container, tampering with evidence, crossing guard lines with contraband, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs - two counts, possession of methamphetamine, bench warrant, and probation violation.
Shaquill Husain Hopson, 39, of Cartersville, was arrested on March 13, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of interference with custody.
Kelly Jackson, 55, of Tallapoosa, was arrested on March 12, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and a bench warrant.
Eric Jermaine Jacobs, 43, residence N/A, was arrested on March 12, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of tools for the commission of a crime - two counts, obstruction of law enforcement officers, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and probation violation.
Jessica Brooke Maulding, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 12, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of tools for the commission of a crime - two counts, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Alisha Suzanne McCullough, 46, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 13, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of fourth-degree forgery.
Kenneth Lee Moore, 55, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 13, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of resisting a police officer - three counts, disorderly conduct, and unlawful conduct during a 911 call.
Kayla Cheree Morris, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 12, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of no operating brake lights or signals, driving without license on person, obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers, crossing guard lines with contraband, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, no insurance, and probation violation.
James Everett Peek, 53, of Tallapoosa, was arrested on March 11, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of tag lights required, resisting a police officer, open container violation, and smoking in public places.
Daniela Aljandra Pittman, 28, of Dallas, was arrested on March 13, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
John Christopher Pritchard, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 11, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine - two counts, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, mirror requirements, windshield/wiper requirements, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Edwin Thomas Sefton, 54, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 12, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine - two counts, possession of marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime - two counts, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Teresa Anne Snell, 47, of Aragon, was arrested on March 12, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Takesha Mitchell Turner, 40, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 12, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, and probation violation.
Eddie Brian Williams, 38, of Summerville, was arrested on March 12, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of theft by taking, and second-degree criminal damage to property.
Dustin Cruz Yarbrough, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 12, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless conduct, too fast for conditions, and open container violation.