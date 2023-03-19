The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, March 10, 2023, and Thursday, March 16, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.

Justin Allen Bragg, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 16, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of battery, and false report of a fire.

