The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, March 10, 2023, and Thursday, March 16, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Justin Allen Bragg, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 16, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of battery, and false report of a fire.
Amber Brionna Cole, 24, of Dallas, was arrested on March 16, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving.
Eric Steven Cummings, 54, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 16, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, driving under the influence, driving while license suspended or revoked, improper left or right turn, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Miguel Angel Hernandez, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 16, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of terroristic threats and acts.
Juanita Kay Ingram, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 16, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of failure to appear.
William Neal Moss, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 16, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of first-degree arson.
Dequaylon Montre Finley, 25, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 15, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, obstruction of law enforcement officers, reckless conduct, and probation violation.
Charles Monroe Campbell, 61, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 14, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of open container violation, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, giving inmates liquor, drugs, weapons, etc., without consent of warden, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Aaron Lewis Daniel, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 14, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a valid license, no insurance, and failure to register vehicle.
Steve David Elders, 50, of Aragon, was arrested on March 14, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and mirror requirements.
Tina Darlene Lanier, 60, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 14, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated assault, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Rodney Steven Phillips, 53, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 14, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, suspended registration, tampering with evidence, open container violation, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and giving inmates liquor, drugs, weapons, etc., without consent of warden.
Ashley Nichole Proctor, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 14, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, seat belt violation, and drugs not in original container.
Kaviaus Relendez Seagraves, 32, of Rome, was arrested on March 14, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
David Lee Smith, 52, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 14, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, and loitering.
Isabel Cervantes Rojo, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 13, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Anthony Carol Hale, 57, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 13, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Sherry Francis Kay, 53, of Cartersville, was arrested on March 13, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Dillon Swafford, 37, of Tallapoosa, was arrested on March 13, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of aggravated assault, and third-degree cruelty to children - two counts.
Dujane Bino-Rhavon Alvarez, 27, of Duluth, was arrested on March 10, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Louis Clay Brown, 61, of Ellenwood, was arrested on March 10, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on two counts of failure to appear.
Enrique Cruz, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 11, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence, and failure to maintain lane.
Zachary Adam Dempsey, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 11, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of no operating brake lights/signals, possession of methamphetamine, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana, and tampering with evidence.
Jeffery Neal Gates, 54, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 11, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Brian Alexander Jones, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 10, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Devin Wong Luna, 27, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 11, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and reckless driving.
Shayden Taylor Oneal, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 12, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of interference with custody, and failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle.
Tracy Jerome Phillips, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 12, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of failure to appear, and probation violation.
Lyndell Pope, 39, of Carrollton, was arrested on March 11, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of first-degree cruelty to children, and simple battery.
Dillan Wayne Gray Prewett, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 11, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Tam Van, 46, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 11, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, and third-degree cruelty to children - two counts.
Andres Eulalio Vazquez Juarez, 63, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 11, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Danny Franklin Ware, 62, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 10, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, open container violation, and failure to maintain lane.