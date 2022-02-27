The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, and Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Brandon Eugene Akins, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 24, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of loitering.
Cassie Lynn Conn, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 24, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Stephen Daniel Gable, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 24, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by deception.
Richard Gordon Leberteau, 56, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 24, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and theft of lost or mislaid property.
Kenneth Lee Waker, 48, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 24, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Ronald Colt Blackmon, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 23, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of criminal trespass, and theft by shoplifting.
Christopher Todd Disharoon, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 23, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, and open container violation.
Lacey Dawn Heard, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 23, 2022, by Polk Conty Sheriff's Office on two counts of simple assault.
Ashley Jameson, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 23, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple assault.
Ricky Lee Messick, 56, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 23, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of simple assault, and a bench warrant.
Trenton Cole Walker, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 23, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license withdrawn, and failure to dim headlights.
Timmy Ray Frazier, 57, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 22, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and simple battery against a law enforcement officer.
Angel Deserae Harper, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 22, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Zadok Hoffman, 21, of Aragon, was arrested on Feb. 22, 2022, by Aragon Police on charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, and loitering or prowling.
Natavia Crishauna Mathis, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 22, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license expired, and no brake lights or working turn signals.
Keenan Theo Vann, 28, of Aragon, was arrested on Feb. 22, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Trendell Jayce Ashe, 36, of Powder Springs, was arrested on Feb. 18, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Jeffery Arlin Bright, 33, of Aragon, was arrested on Feb. 20, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple assault.
Brandy Nicole Bryant, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 18, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Jerry Cleveland Davidson, 59, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 19, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence, and failure to maintain lane.
Roesheda Shauntae Diamond, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 18, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, and a bench warrant.
Matthew Elbert Dye, 53, of Lyerly, was arrested on Feb. 19, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, removing or affixing a license plate with intent to conceal or misrepresent the identity of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Justin Lamar Lee, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 20, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Jeannette Elaine Lyle, 65, of Powder Springs, was arrested on Feb. 20, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, and improper stopping on roadway.
Carl David Mason, 50, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 21, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, operating a motorcycle without insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, suspended registration, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, obstruction of law enforcement officers, too fast for conditions, and probation violation.
Jessica Michelle Morris, 33, of Powder Springs, was arrested on Feb. 18, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Jessica Jean Morris, 40, of Lyerly, was arrested on Feb. 18, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
Dustin Ray Proctor, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 21, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal or misrepresent identity of motor vehicle, too fast for conditions, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and probation violation.
Christina Brooke Rogers, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 18, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, financial transaction card fraud, theft by deception, theft of services, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and tag lights required.
Gary Lee Thomas, 61, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 21, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, loitering or prowling, and probation violation - two counts.
Jackie Lee Waits, 46, residence N/A, was arrested on Feb. 20, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Betty Ann Wills, 59, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 20, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Dustin Wolfe, 26, of Lindale, was arrested on Feb. 18, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.