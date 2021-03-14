The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, March 5, 2021 and Thursday, March 11, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Emily Annette Baldwin, 24, of Acworth, was arrested on March 11, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
Meagan Williams Cromer, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 11, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of party to a crime.
Tony Ingram, 47, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 11, 2021, by Aragon Police on a charge of theft of services.
James Allen Moates, 57, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 11, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Timothy Pope, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 11, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of stalking.
Jason Hale Tomlin, 48, of Buchanan, was arrested on March 11, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and parole violation.
Anta Alford, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 10, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of aggravated assault.
Shaniqua Michele Jones, 27, of Augusta, was arrested on March 10, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer, and headlight requirements.
William Elijah Towles, 19, of Cave Spring, was arrested on March 10, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of unregistered vehicle, driving without a valid license, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identity of vehicle, and a bench warrant.
Barica Shanette Brown, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 9, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, no working brake lights or turn signals, and open container violation.
Brandon Michael Denton, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 9, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and party to a crime.
Kaziyia Foster, 20, of Henderson, N.C., was arrested on March 9, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and headlight requirements.
Ralph Grady Hammitt, 58, of Dallas, was arrested on March 9, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of tag lights requirement, possession of methamphetamine, and operating a vehicle without a valid tag or decal.
Carlos Antonia Lindley, 50, of Hiram, was arrested on March 9, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects — three counts, possession of marijuana, driving while license suspended or revoked, improper turn, windshield/wiper requirements, and no insurance.
Davin Jalon McConnell, 20, of Rome, was arrested on March 9, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana — two counts, possession of cocaine, sale of cocaine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute — two counts, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Christopher Dennis Moore, 46, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 9, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Michael Dakota Myhand, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 9, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of first-degree burglary, possession of methamphetamine, and bench warrants.
Donna Elizabeth Taylor, 24, of Hiram, was arrested on March 9, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and possession and use of drug-related objects — three counts.
John Ross Woodall, 62, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 9, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to maintain lane.
Sylvia Elizabeth Adkins, 30, of Aragon, was arrested on March 8, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of reckless conduct, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and terroristic threats and acts.
Haley Brooke Dunn, 21, of Aragon, was arrested on March 8, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and pedestrian not walking on sidewalk or shoulder.
Joshua Glenn Hunter, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 8, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of operating an unauthorized vehicle with blue lights, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving, and possession of methamphetamine,
David Daniel McKinzey, 44, of Buchanan, was arrested on March 8, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, open container violation, and seatbelt violation.
Mary Samantha Rowell, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 8, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Benjamin Tyrone Willis, 48, of Brookhaven, was arrested on March 8, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of failure to stop at a stop sign, and driving without a valid license.
Mari Beth Alsobrook, 39, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 6, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession and use of drug-related objects, headlight requirements, improper turn, and no insurance.
Steven Phil Bray, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 6, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of no insurance, operating an unauthorized vehicle with blue lights, possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
David Eugene Cook, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 5, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, aggravated assault, and parole violation.
Thomas Cook, 31, of Aragon, was arrested on March 6, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of terroristic threats and acts.
Victoria Elaine Cox, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 5, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
April Lee East, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 7, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Jennifer Clarice Gaitan, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 6, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of criminal trespass, and theft by shoplifting.
Amber Harrell, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 6, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of terroristic threats and acts.
Brandi Nichole Harris, of Lindale, was arrested on March 7, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and failure to maintain lane.
Kristina Ann Kleinschmidt, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 5, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Terris Lamar Mabry, 47, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 6, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of first-degree cruelty to children, third-degree cruelty to children, simple battery, and battery.
Stephen Williams Martin, 31, of Rome, was arrested on March 7, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of rape.
Jagrutiben Patel, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 6, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of furnishing or purchasing alcoholic beverages to persons below legal age.
Joshua Hoke Richardson, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 5, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of shoplifting.
Guilivaldo Soto Diaz, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 6, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, and furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age.
Shelley Dawn Stanek, 51, of Supply, N.C., was arrested on March 5, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
James Mat Watkins, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 6, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of second-degree criminal damage to property.