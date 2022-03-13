The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, March 4, 2022, and Thursday, March 10, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Zachary Chris Bagley, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 10, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering, criminal trespass, possession and use of drug-related objects, and bench warrants.
Douglas Fredrick Bray, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 10, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, driving under the influence of drugs, 60 days to change name or address on license, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Matthew Scott Carter, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 10, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of criminal trespass, loitering, illegal dumping, and drug-related objects.
Amy Lynn Coats, 41, of Aragon, was arrested on March 10, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of criminal trespass, illegal dumping, and loitering.
Amanda Lynn Diamond, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 10, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering, criminal trespass, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Brenda L. Escutia, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 10, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of simple battery.
Richard Leo Leslie, 41, of Cave Spring, was arrested on March 10, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of harassing communications, terroristic threats and acts, and stalking.
Jason Scott Lewis, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 10, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of littering, criminal trespass, and illegal dumping.
Mathew David Menefee, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 10, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and tag lights required.
Greg Michael Riordan, 47, of Melbourne, Fla., was arrested on March 10, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of possession of marijuana.
James Terrance Smith, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 10, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of battery.
David Lee Chittom, 35, of Silver Creek, was arrested on March 9, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of second-degree criminal damage to property, and theft by taking.
Ricky Van Cuzzort, 59, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 9, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Bryan Pratchard Harper, 68, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 9, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of possession and use of drug-related objects.
Margaret Danielle Horton, 28, of Cartersville, was arrested on March 9, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of reckless conduct.
Bruneca Tyrone McClendon, 44, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 9, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Brent Anthony Osborne, 46, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 9, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.
Jennifer Leigh Smith, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 9, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, and loitering or prowling.
Clifford Norman Brand, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 8, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence, and possession of methamphetamine.
German Castillo, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 8, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of racing on highways or streets, speeding in excess of maximum limits, and reckless driving.
Joshua Dalton Head, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 8, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, defective equipment, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Dimitrius Lashawn Huggins, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 8, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Jose Oritzal Varado, 51, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 8, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, and driving while license expired.
Angel Pineda-Sanchez, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 8, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, and racing on highways or streets.
Jeff Harrison Pope, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 8, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, open container violation, failure to appear, and probation violation.
Daniele Antwon White, 34, of Austell, was arrested on March 8, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of first-degree burglary.
Edward Ceasar Alamia, 23, of Rome, was arrested on March 7, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license expired.
Chirstian Ramona Brown, 40, of Villa Rica, was arrested on March 7, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of drugs not in original container - two counts, littering, tampering with evidence, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance - two counts, driving on wrong side of roadway, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
Perry Tremaine Davidson, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 7, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple battery, terroristic threats and acts, and third-degree cruelty to children - two counts.
Michael Heath Duke, 43, of Rome, was arrested on March 7, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of aggravated assault.
Ramirez Hephalito, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 7, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Christopher Tyler Johnson, 25, of Dallas, was arrested on March 7, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Tommy Johnathan Smith, 39, of Douglasville, was arrested on March 7, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of no operating brake lights/signals, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Jeffery Scott Youngblood, 55, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 7, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of cocaine, and probation violation.
Derrick Franklin Adams, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 5, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of Schedule II controlled substance, and bench warrants.
Darra Lee Barber, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 6, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and probation violation.
Harrison Payne Barnett, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 6, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol, and too fast for conditions.
Barry Byers, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 6, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Kiauna Nicolke Bynum, 31, of Marietta, was arrested on March 5, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by deception.
Gary Lee Clackum, 52, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 6, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, and a bench warrant.
Michael Dean Clackum, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 6, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of first-degree criminal damage to property, and theft by taking.
Christian Latraya Collins, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 4, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of simple battery, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Marcus Taran Diamond, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 5, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of headlight requirements, tag lights required, no helmet - motorcycle, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Phillip Nathan Dobbins, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 5, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of stalking.
Kimberly Joy Dupree, 55, of Dallas, was arrested on March 4, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, no insurance, and failure to maintain lane.
Kevin Bradley Erwin, 56, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 6, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, crossing guard lines with contraband, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers, bench warrant, and parole violation.
Daniel Lee Gladden, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 5, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated stalking, littering, disorderly conduct, and reckless conduct.
Christian Gonzalez, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 6, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of second-degree criminal damage to property.
Michael Lamar Lackey, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 6, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, and a bench warrant.
Michelle Leann Lackey, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 6, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, and a bench warrant.
William Jeffery Lee, 53, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 5, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to maintain lane.
Jay Charles Lieurance, 52, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 5, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of criminal trespass, and aggravated assault.
Erick Lopez, 23, of Rome, was arrested on March 5, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of headlights required, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving without a valid license.
Kimberly Mae McDaniel, 35, of Silver Creek, was arrested on March 4, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and headlight requirements.
Donna Lea Morris, 52, of Aragon, was arrested on March 4, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of seatbelt violation, drugs not in original container, crossing guard lines with contraband, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs.
Michael Dakota Myhand, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 4, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and probation violation.
Paige Shaudrae Orcutt, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 6, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
Joshuea Lewis Owens, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 5, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, driving while license suspended or revoked, probation violation, and parole violation.
Jessi Lee Puckett, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 6, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of theft by receiving, and probation violation.
Ulisus Ramirez, 19, of Carrollton, was arrested on March 6, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to stop at a stop or yield sign, and driving without a license.
Majeanna Lynn Ravia, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 5, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and criminal trespass.
Agustin Sandoval-Ramirez, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 5, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges fo suspended registration, and driving while license expired.
April Smith, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 5, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Desiree Jenai Smith, 34, of Dallas, was arrested on March 6, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Keenan Theo Vann, 28, of Aragon, was arrested on March 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of bicycle must be on right side of roadway, bicycle light at night required, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, and drugs not in original container.
Marie Yvonne Wade, 59, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts, and simple battery.
Andrea Nicole Walker, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 4, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of criminal trespass, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Latonia Marquis Walker, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 4, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of criminal trespass - two counts, and third-degree cruelty to children.