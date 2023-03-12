The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, March 3, 2023, and Thursday, March 9, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Joseph Lee Davis, 53, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 9, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Summer Canania Demarco, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 9, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, and tag/registration requirements.
Danny Edward Easterwood, 49, of Rome, was arrested on March 9, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Charles Timothy Myers, 51, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 9, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of loitering.
Bryson Nation, 19, of Aragon, was arrested on March 9, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
Christian Omar Perez Ortiz, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 9, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license expired, lighted headlights/other lights required, and failure to yield for an authorized emergency vehicle.
Da'mon James-Antonio Smith, 17, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 9, 2023, by Polk School District Police on charges of disrupting a public school, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Timothy Jack Wilson, 58, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 9, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Michael Jamar Alexander, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 8, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by conversion.
Autumn Leigh Edwards, 53, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 8, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Adrian Flores Pineda, 30, of Cartersville, was arrested on March 8, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence, and failure to maintain lane.
Araceli Hernandez, 31, of Rome, was arrested on March 8, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Avner Howard Moore, 39, of Dalton, was arrested on March 8, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of criminal trespass.
Michael Scott Moore, 48, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 8, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of bicycle light at night required, failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Anthony David Sanchez, 58, of Aragon, was arrested on March 8, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Kendric Lamont Sewell, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 8, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of suspended registration.
Marcus Montez Alford, 37, of Rome, was arrested on March 7, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of defective equipment, possession of ecstasy - two counts, possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana - four counts, failure to maintain lane, criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless conduct, and first-degree cruelty to children.
Jane Bridges, 74, of Ellijay, was arrested on March 7, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Yener Josue Lopez-Sanchez, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 7, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Josue Morales, 21, of Augusta, was arrested on March 7, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license expired.
Loida Tomas, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 7, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Andres Eulalio Vasquez Juarez, 62, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 7, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Deyasmine Ware, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 7, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple battery, first-degree cruelty to children, and battery.
Allen Lee Williams, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 7, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on three counts of simple battery.
Braxton Lee Johnson, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 6, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Tiffany Cherie Macko, 35, of Hiram, was arrested on March 6, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and driver to exercise due care.
Santos Wilfredo Chaj Vicente, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 4, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a license, no insurance, and removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal or misrepresent.
Joseph Vonzell Cole, 58, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 5, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on five counts of financial transaction card fraud.
Jacob Matthew Crawford, 25, of Powder Springs, was arrested on March 4, 2023, by Georgia State Patrol on charges of driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, seat belt violation, and driver to exercise due care.
Gregory Lyle Epperson, 56, of Newnan, was arrested on March 4, 2023, by Aragon Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, disorderly conduct, and simple batter against a law enforcement officer.
Felicia Lee Fortune, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 5, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, crossing guard lines with contraband, possession of methamphetamine, and probation violation.
Johnny Ray Gobin, 48, residence N/A, was arrested on March 5, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Wesley Stephen Graham, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 4, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of law enforcement officers, tag/registration requirements, failure to appear - three counts, and probation violation.
Benita Michelle Hamilton, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 3, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Mark Steven Harris, 43, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 4, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper stopping/parking on roadway, and obstructing an intersection.
Andrew Austin Hershman, 25, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 3, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor, and second-degree criminal damage to property.
Anita Darlene Hooper, 42, of Temple, was arrested on March 5, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Bradley Lee Lindsey, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 3, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of statutory rape, and child molestation.
Haley Mallette, 27, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 3, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Linda C. Mallette, 46, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 3, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Ashley Ray Mann, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 5, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and probation violation.
Elgeraldo Kelldosa Ngwu, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 3, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and reckless driving.
Courtney Pappalardo, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 3, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by deception.
Steven Chase Phillips, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 4, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving under the influence.
Olen Jerry Sisson, 80, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 3, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of aggravated assault.
Alana Diann Thompson, 39, of Rome, was arrested on March 5, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, open container violation, and driving under the influence.
Robert Shane Turner, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 5, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of bicycle light at night required, possession of tools for the commission of a crime - two counts, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Shana Turner, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 3, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, first-degree cruelty to children, and third-degree cruelty to children - two counts.
Logan Crawford Tyler, 66, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 3, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Charles Lee Vandersommen, 22, of Rockmart, was arrested on March 3, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, crossing guard lines with contraband, and abandonment of dangerous drugs.
Adelfo Josias Velasquez, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 5, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and failure to stop at a stop/yield sign.
Franklyn Villagran, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on March 5, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of no license on person, speeding in excess of maximum limits, crossing guard lines with contraband, and possession of a firearm by a minor.