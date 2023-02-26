The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, and Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.

Justin McNeil, 35, of Douglasville, was arrested on Feb. 23, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of methamphetamine.

