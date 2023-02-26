The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, and Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Justin McNeil, 35, of Douglasville, was arrested on Feb. 23, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of methamphetamine.
Efrain Mendez, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 23, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to obey traffic control device, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Trevonte Lamar Smith, 32, of Loganville, was arrested on Feb. 23, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to stop at a stop sign - two counts, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to maintain lane, and reckless driving.
Robert Lynn Swank, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 23, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Donald James Tascherau, 38, of Aragon, was arrested on Feb. 23, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of criminal trespass, and resisting a police officer.
Wendy Chambers-Phipps, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 22, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of second-degree forgery, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Dondre Tyree Gatling, 25, homeless, was arrested on Feb. 22, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Jenny Goss, 40, of Cartersville, was arrested on Feb. 22, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of obstruction of EMTs.
Jessie Cole Hudgins, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 22, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Larry Bryan Phipps, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 22, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of second-degree forgery, possession of tools for the commission of a crime - two counts, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving while license suspended or revoked, following too closely, failure to report accident resulting in injury, death, or damage, possession of methamphetamine, possession of and use of drug-related objects.
Tiesha Jenteria Pollard, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 22, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of heroin - two counts, sell of a controlled substance, Possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a felony act - two counts, manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
Artemio Juarez Vicente, 21, of Chamblee, was arrested on Feb. 22, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
William Jerry Hulsey, 43, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 21, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, no tag, and failure to appear.
Yener Josue Lopez-Sanchez, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 21, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Lori Catherine Ayers, 21, of Temple, was arrested on Feb. 18, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, too fast for conditions, open container violation, obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts, interference with government property, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and criminal trespass.
John Wesley Cash, 54, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 19, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Katrina Marie Cooper, 32, of Dallas, was arrested on Feb. 19, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to maintain lane.
Demetrius Dewayne Diamond, 46, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 19, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Christian Daregon Earwood, 22, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Feb. 20, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
William Arthur Ezzard, 33, of Tucker, was arrested on Feb. 18, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of fourth-degree forgery.
Bryan Ray Folsom, 50, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 19, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, abandonment of dangerous drugs, tampering with evidence, and failure to appear.
Felicia Lee Fortune, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 20, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, drugs not in original container, and failure to maintain lane.
Marisela Lanae Gonzales, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 18, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of unlawful conduct during a 911 call by using obscene/vulgar/profane language to intimidate/harass a 911 officer.
Tashina Naomi Graham-Smith, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 18, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of maintaining a disorderly house.
Octavia Denise Hammond, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 18, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple assault, and terroristic threats and acts.
Michael Holley, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 17, 2023, by Polk County Drug Task Force on charges of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana - two counts, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, possession of ecstasy, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance - two counts, drugs not in original container, and failure to appear.
Chadrick Kenneth Hulsey, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 17, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Juan Lopez, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 18, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.
Little Willie McCain, 36, of Rome, was arrested on Feb. 17, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of financial transaction card fraud - five counts, financial transaction card theft, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Christopher Moore, 48, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 18, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of battery.
Marshall Dewayne Moore, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 17, 2023, by Polk County Drug Task Force on a charge of obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Misty Mros, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 17, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of truancy.
Tabitha Orne, 27, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 20, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of truancy.
Malena Shay Page, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 18, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of truancy.
Thomas Charles Partain, 56, of Dallas, was arrested on Feb. 17, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Carolina Aboytes Paz, 54, of Powder Springs, was arrested on Feb. 19, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license expired.
Jessica Leanne Perez, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 18, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana, tampering with evidence - two counts, crossing guard lines with contraband, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Nicole Marie Powers, 35, of Newnan, was arrested on Feb. 17, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of theft by taking, and entering an automobile or motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
Dustin Ray Proctor, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 20, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, and suspended registration.
Edna Ramirez, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 17, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving without a license.
Taurean Antonio Reeves, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 17, 2023, by Polk County Drug Task Force on charges of possession of heroin, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule V controlled substance, possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute - four counts, possession of a Schedule III, IV, or V controlled substance with intent to distribute - two counts, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and probation violation.
William Austin Reynolds, 70, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 18, 2023, by Polk County Police on two counts of failure to appear.
Brandon Ray Smith, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 18, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of maintaining a disorderly house, obstruction of law enforcement officers, riot in a penal institution, obstruction of law enforcement officers, simple battery against a law enforcement officer, and aggravated assault.
Ashley Marie Wood, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 19, 2023, by Aragon Police on charges of open container violation, and driving under the influence.