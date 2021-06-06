The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, May 28, 2021 and Thursday, June 3, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Jeremiah Duane Hodges, 26, of Aragon, was arrested on June 3, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of aggravated assault — three counts, terroristic threats and acts, third-degree cruelty to children, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime — two counts, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon — two counts, home invasion, theft by receiving, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, manufacture, deliver, distribute, sell, possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine — two counts, possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute — two counts, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, passing in a no passing zone, speeding in excess of maximum limits, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony, driving on wrong side or roadway, failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign, reckless driving, seatbelt violation, and probation violation.
Roger Joseph Ingram, 51, of Aragon, was arrested on June 3, 2021, by Aragon Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Eric Scott Johnson, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 3, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, loitering, reckless conduct, simple battery, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Shannon Lamar Hayes, 43, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 2, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.
Joseph Mitchell, 67, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 2, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Samuel Hoyt Pendley, 45, of Aragon, was arrested on June 2, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of obstruction of law enforcement officers.
William Sherrod Weathers, 32, of Sharpsburg, was arrested on June 2, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and criminal trespass.
Jasmine Nichole Wiggley, 18, of Dallas, was arrested on June 2, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and tampering with evidence.
Jerimy Allen Chavez, 34, of Summerville, was arrested on June 1, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of operating an unauthorized vehicle with blue lights, failure to yield for an authorized emergency vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime — two counts, and abandonment of dangerous drugs.
Mario Markevius Hall, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 1, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of tag lights required, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Kelli Henson, 30, of Aragon, was arrested on June 1, 2021, by Aragon Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
William Henson, 36, of Aragon, was arrested on June 1, 2021, by Aragon Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
April Marie Lackey, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 1, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of criminal trespass, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Katie Renee Pickett, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 1, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a valid license, headlight requirements, and wiper requirements.
Darius Woolfork, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 1, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of aggravated assault, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Ricky Leonard Bagley, 56, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 30, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of criminal attempt to commit a felony, and disorderly conduct.
Larry Ray Ballew, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 31, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of theft by receiving stolen property, and second-degree burglary.
Randy Lenor Beavers, 54, of Rome, was arrested on May 30, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and abandonment of dangerous drugs.
Laquisha Marie Bowman, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 29, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of hit and run.
Randy Thomas Bradford, 42, of Temple, was arrested on May 29, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Darrell Wayne Brumit, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 31, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Lindsey Clay, 26, of Aragon, was arrested on May 30, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Christy N. Cooper, 49, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 31, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of deposit account fraud.
Roesheda Diamond, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 29, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, and loitering or prowling.
Bret Wayne Dingler, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 30, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of battery.
James Robert Dutton, 53, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 30, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of theft by receiving stolen property, and a bench warrant.
Tracy Jean Dutton, 50, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 30, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of theft by receiving.
Christopher Justin Harcourt, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 28, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of second-degree criminal damage to property, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Andrew Austin Hershman, 23, of Dallas, was arrested on May 29, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of entering an automobile with intent to commit theft or felony, theft by taking, theft by shoplifting, and possession of methamphetamine.
Nakia Marie Hicks, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 29, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of simple assault, and criminal trespass.
Gregory Matthew Le, 37, of Carrollton, was arrested on May 28, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of theft by taking, and a bench warrant.
Zackery Lightsey, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 29, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of heroin.
Katherine Teresa McClendon, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 29, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Kenneth Moore, 55, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 29, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Raiford Morris, 53, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 28, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple battery, and criminal trespass.
Rogelio Reynoso, 56, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 28, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and defective equipment.
William Herron Robinson, 24, of Dallas, was arrested on May 29, 2021, by Georgia State Patrol on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Alexandria Louis Ann Sanders, 25, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 29, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of pedestrian must walk on sidewalk or shoulder.
Edin Nolberto-Chun Tomas, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 31, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a license, and failure to maintain lane.
Cynthia Marie West, 52, of Resaca, was arrested on May 28, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.