The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, May 27, 2022, and Thursday, June 2, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Maria Rocha, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 2, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
David Sam Wheeler, 50, of Aragon, was arrested on June 2, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of first-degree cruelty to children.
Celita Renee Cooley, 33, of Dallas, was arrested on June 1, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Brent Cason Cooper, 19, of Aragon, was arrested on June 1, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of loitering or prowling, possession of a controlled substance or marijuana, and possession or sales of tobacco to minors.
Bobbie Gwen Edmonds, 50, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 1, 2022, by Polk County Drug Task Force on charges of possession of methamphetamine - two counts, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Robert Lee Green, 38, of Dallas, was arrested on June 1, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding in excess of maximum limits, and reckless driving.
Christy Boyd Harris, 48, of Taylorsville, was arrested on June 1, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to maintain lane.
Tanya M. Harris, 48, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 1, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Tina Marie Hendrix, 47, of Aragon, was arrested on June 1, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Isabel Lashae Moates, 17, of Aragon, was arrested on June 1, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of loitering or prowling, possession of marijuana, and possession or sales of tobacco to minors.
Noah James Wesley Oliver-Cook, 17, of Temple, was arrested on June 1, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, child endangerment by way of DUI - two counts, loitering or prowling, contributing to the delinquency of a minor - two counts, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sale marijuana, interference with custody - two counts, prohibited acts related to tobacco products, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Haurice Francisco ONeal, 28, of Dallas, was arrested on June 1, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Alejandro Perez, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 1, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of marijuana, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
John Wayne Pugh, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 1, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of false imprisonment, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, terroristic threats and acts, pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another, simple battery, and obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts.
Manuel De Jesus Alonso Rodriquez, 39, of Rome, was arrested on June 1, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence, and failure to maintain lane.
Tamela Stegall, 57, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 1, 2022, by Polk County Drug Task Force on charges of possession of methamphetamine - two counts, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of marijuana.
Nicholas Eugene White, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 1, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and failure to dim headlights.
Rodney Wade Wolfe, 55, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 1, 2022, by Polk County Drug Task Force on charges of possession of methamphetamine - two counts, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of marijuana.
Tamara Wronka, 56, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 1, 2022, by Polk County Drug Task Force on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Jackie Darell Andrews, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 31, 2022, by Cedartown Police on two counts of terroristic threats and acts.
Chris Astin Astin, 37, of Rome, was arrested on May 31, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Reginald Clay Barnett, 56, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 31, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of improper parking, suspended registration, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and aggravated stalking.
Antonio Latrail Brown, 29, of Miami, Fla., was arrested on May 31, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.
Carlos Delgado, 30, of Smyrna, was arrested on May 31, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license expired, and violation of Georgia's Move Over law.
Chad Garrett, 43, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 31, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of theft by conversion.
Anthony Dewitt Long, 60, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 31, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and public drinking.
Kennett Lee Moore, 56, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 31, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple battery, public drunkenness, and willfully fail to report abuse of disabled adult or elderly person.
Daniel Hagin Perry, 34, of Cave Spring, was arrested on May 31, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of harassing communications, simple battery, and criminal trespass.
Denise Star Tran, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 31, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of simple battery.
James Cody Anderson, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 29, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of first-degree criminal damage to property, battery, and a bench warrant.
Elijah Ray Battle, 22, of Cartersville, was arrested on May 30, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and reckless driving.
Felicity Elizabeth Beck, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 28, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of simple assault, and possession of methamphetamine.
Stephen Dewayne Bertles, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 28, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Korey Tyler Campbell, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 28, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of battery.
Hayle Brooke Dunn, 23, of Aragon, was arrested on May 29, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Jacqueline Markel Elliott, 39, of Stone Mountain, was arrested on May 28, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Richard Durward Janney, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 29, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of other license with revocation.
Javie Javie Javier Alexis Muriel, 43, of Taylorsville, was arrested on May 29, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Johnny Dewayne Kelley, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 27, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and pedestrian must walk on sidewalk/shoulder.
Bradley Keith Myers, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 27, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, and possession of methamphetamine.
Houston Cody Pointer, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 30, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and bicycle light at night required.
Sandra Deleigh Poole, 41, of Waycross, was arrested on May 28, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Jose Sain Reyes, 47, of Rome, was arrested on May 30, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and no insurance.
Patrick Kenneth Rice, 37, of Knoxville, Tenn., was arrested on May 27, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of third-degree forgery.
James Eric Roberts, 36, of Dallas, was arrested on May 28, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Chad Matthew Robinson, 39, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 29, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, no insurance, and open container violation.
Cristy Amanda Smith, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 29, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of theft by taking, financial transaction card fraud, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Jayme Lee Souder, 47, of Buchanan, was arrested on May 27, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of terroristic threats and acts.
Jason Adam Wall, 46, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 30, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Mitchell Craig Wall, 48, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 30, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Ladon Sheriko Ware, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 30, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and a hold for Floyd County.
Daniel Brian White, 38, of Aragon, was arrested on May 30, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of loitering.