The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, June 18, 2021 and Thursday, June 24, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Jamie Jeanine Forrister, 41, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 24, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of second-degree criminal damage to property, battery, and probation violation.
Wesley Stephen Graham, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 24, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Melany Ann Grothe, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 24, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of pedestrian must walk on sidewalk/shoulder, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and a bench warrant.
Curtis Tyus, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 24, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of criminal trespass, theft by taking, and stalking.
Elijah Xavier Iku Diamond, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 23, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of headlight requirements, seat belt violation, and driving without a valid license.
Austin Wayne Fowler, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 23, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of financial transaction card fraud - two counts, theft by deception - two counts, and possession of methamphetamine.
Billy Wayne Hooper, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 23, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, failure to maintain lane, seat belt violation, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Kayleigh Ordonez Alvarado, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 23, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Christopher Paul Phillips, 34, of Rome, was arrested on June 23, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of theft by taking - two counts, and fraudulent attempt to obtain refunds - two counts.
Mary C. Seevers, 62, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 23, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Brandy Lashell Vance, 42, of Tallapoosa, was arrested on June 23, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on two counts of fourth-degree forgery.
Lachancey Colan Williams, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 23, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Deresa Roshel Eason, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 22, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of fraud in obtaining public assistance, and providing false statements or writings in matters of government.
Alex Ray Thomas, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 22, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Stacy Garner Agan, 50, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 21, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Hannah Faith Graves, 22, of Rome, was arrested on June 21, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of first-degree burglary, and theft by taking.
Robert Anthony Lawler, 51, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 21, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Joshua Anthony Lawrence, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 21, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Travis Richard Puckett, 22, of Lithia Springs, was arrested on June 21, 2021, by Georgia State Patrol on charges of driving under the influence, seat belt violation, possession of a controlled substance, and no insurance.
Zackery Voyles, 27, of Winston, was arrested on June 21, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of loitering or prowling, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of marijuana.
Randy Wayne Wilson, 62, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 21, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, theft of services, and probation violation.
Melissa Brook Bennett, 30, of Lindale, was arrested on June 19, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and disorderly conduct.
Alexis Diego Carmona, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 19, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Marcus Taran Diamond, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 20, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Irvin Alexander-Torre Ferman, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 20, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to obey a traffic control device, child seat belt violation, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Fredrick Keith Hoxie, 58, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 20, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Jeremie Jamaal Jack, 28, of Douglasville, was arrested on June 18, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, open container violation, and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Lesby Jimenez, 20, of Carrollton, was arrested on June 18, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license expired, and move over law.
Nicholas Ray Jones, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 18, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provide false information.
James Lamar Kelley, 39, of Buchanan, was arrested on June 19, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Mario Luis Maldonado, 50, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 20, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of improper use of a center turn lane, and driving without a valid license.
Jada Alexis McCarver, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 19, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Mitchell Ryan McChargue, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 18, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of battery.
Kenneth Moore, 55, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 18, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, public drunkenness, and simple assault.
Timothy Chase Rushing, 23, of Hazlehurst, was arrested on June 19, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Carlos Laron Stallings, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 20, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of terroristic threats and acts, disorderly conduct - five counts, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and probation violation.
Curtis Warren Steeves, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 20, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of loitering or prowling, and criminal trespass.
John Corbin Flynt Griffin Turner, 25, of Aragon, was arrested on June 18, 2021, by Georgia State Patrol on a charge of driving under the influence.
Jhaquan J. Washington, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 18, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Joseph Daniel Wilhoit, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 20, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering, and resisting a police officer - three counts.
Kenyota Omar Wofford, 32, of Rome, was arrested on June 20, 20221, by Rockmart Police on charges of aggravated assault, driving while license suspended or revoked, and third-degree cruelty to children.