The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, June 17, 2022, and Thursday, June 23, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Crystal Marie Alexander, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 23, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of battery and affray.
Jessica Charity Carden, 31, of Carrollton, was arrested on June 23, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers prohibited.
Bethany Marie Greenman, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 23, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of affray.
Luis Guzman, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 23, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
Elandon Jovan Hudson, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 23, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a license, failure to maintain lane, and failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object - four counts.
Ledarius Monte Winbush, 43, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 23, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of affray.
Keyasia R'eal Angel Brown, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 22, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, and theft by taking.
Eric Steven Cummings, 53, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 22, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance near a park or housing project, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and battery.
Rep Nataly Dimo, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 22, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of first-degree forgery.
Ana Marcela Hernandez, 53, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 22, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Jan Jumper Johnson, 67, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 22, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence, and open container violation.
Donald Ray Taylor, 50, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 22, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering or prowling, first-degree burglary, and criminal trespass.
Brenden Miller, 53, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 21, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of unlawful conduct during a 911 call, and maintaining a disorderly house.
James Benard Richardson, 43, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 21, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of criminal trespass, simple battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Randy J. Burgins, 61, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 20, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to maintain lane.
Sharica Shunta Davis, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 20, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Logan Anthony Elicker, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 20, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Claude Benjamin Hames, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 20, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of sexual exploitation of children - visual medium, and computer pornography.
Aaron Chastity Henry, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 20, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and no tag.
Tyler Austin Hood, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 20, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Micah Keylin Hunter, 19, of Dallas, was arrested on June 20, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of alcoholic beverages by a person under the legal age, and possession of tobacco by a minor.
Darius Mackenzie McCoy, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 20, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Austin Jude Pruet, 25, of Temple, was arrested on June 20, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Brent Franklin Stark, 50, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 20, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Shelly Rogers Akins, 59, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 19, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of no operating brake light/signals, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Stephen Luke Anderson, 17, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 18, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana, and failure to maintain lane.
Maddison Brooke Buffington, 18, of Muscadine, Ala., was arrested on June 19, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license expired, and reckless driving.
Candice Lynn Curby, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 19, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license expired, and seatbelt violation - ages 6-17 - two counts.
Samantha Corie Deberry, 38, of Summerville, was arrested on June 17, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession and use of drug-related objects, and failure to dim headlights.
Tia N. Edwards, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 17, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and a bench warrant.
Timothy James Greathouse, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 19, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, simple assault, simple battery, and simple battery against a police officer.
Jakobe Hannan, 18, of Carrollton, was arrested on June 19, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of no insurance, operating without IRP registration, driving while license expired, and seatbelt violation - ages 6-17.
Brian Pratchard Harper, 68, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 17, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of resisting a police officer.
Amy Leona Ingram, 32, of Aragon, was arrested on June 17, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, obstruction of an officer, simple battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Jeremy Knight, 34, of Decatur, was arrested on June 17, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers, second-degree burglary, and second-degree criminal damage to property.
Adrian Raymon Robinson, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 17, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of improper lane change/usage, fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, possession of methamphetamine - two counts, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine, reckless conduct, reckless driving, tampering with evidence, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Alonzo Lopez Santos Marino, 28, of Marietta, was arrested on June 17, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Tracy Lee Trahan, 50, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 17, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of third-degree cruelty to children, simple battery, possession of marijuana, and tampering with evidence.
Cleveland Steve Williams, 51, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 19, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of simple assault, criminal trespass, terroristic threats and acts, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and maintaining a disorderly house.