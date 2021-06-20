The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, June 11, 2021 and Thursday, June 17, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Tracy Jean Dutton, 50, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 17, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Layla Paige Edwards, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 17, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of financial transaction card fraud — two counts, theft by deception, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and bond drop.
Joshua Dalton Head, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 17, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and expired driver’s license.
Kambrisha Hinkle, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 17, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Jacquin Alfredo Hopkins, 49, of Rome, was arrested on June 17, 2021, by Aragon Police on driving without a valid license.
Allen Keith Martin, 41, of Douglasville, was arrested on June 17, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of open container violation, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Dustin Heath Norton, 18, of Taylorsville, was arrested on June 17, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and expired registration.
Eduardo Ruben Solis, 62, of Kennesaw, was arrested on June 17, 2021, by Aragon Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Sean Ray Wood, 45, of Aragon, was arrested on June 17, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of bribery, false imprisonment, battery, and criminal trespass.
Kenneth Jamal L. Anthony, 34, of Rome, was arrested on June 16, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Brandy Bryant, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 16, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and theft by shoplifting.
Jarvez Rasheed Cooper, 19, of Huntsville, Ala., was arrested on June 16, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of marijuana, speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
Wanda Lashay Hines, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 16, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of littering.
Kunta Rashad Hood, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 16, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of child molestation, sexual battery, and first-degree cruelty to children.
John Ricky Ayers, 51, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 15, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, and pedestrian must yield if not in crosswalk.
Crystal Baulding, 40, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 15, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of heroin.
Tias Taylor Hick, 24, of Aragon, was arrested on June 15, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to maintain lane.
Bobby Gene Loveless, 72, of Bremen, was arrested on June 15, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Sean Michael Lynn, 50, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 15, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of simple battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Eugene Albert Perkins, 55, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 15, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting a police officer, disorderly conduct, and open container violation.
Christopher Paul Sorrells, 48, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 15, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Cody Paul Sorrells, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 15, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of theft by shoplifting.
Joseph Daniel Wilhoit, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 15, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
John Ross Branch, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 14, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to maintain lane.
Michael Wayne Childress, 23, of Horton Ala., was arrested on June 14, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of theft by bringing stolen property in state, theft by taking, and possession of heroin.
Gary Wayne Coggins, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 14, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of first-degree burglary, terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass, discharge of firearms on property of another, and theft by taking.
Tyler Lee Graham, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 14, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of bicycle light required at night, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Zachary Stanton Shirah, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 14, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, no license on person, expired registration, and tag lights required.
Michael Gary Towns, 50, of Winston, was arrested on June 14, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Arttie Lavale Alford, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 11, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of false imprisonment, third-degree cruelty to children, probation violation, and a bench warrant.
Amber Sileen Baines, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 11, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, and failure to maintain lane.
Donald Donell Banks, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 13, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and no operating brake lights/signals.
Benjamin Lee Chubb Jr., 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 12, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of kidnapping, first-degree cruelty to children, third-degree cruelty to children, simple assault, and obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call.
Zachary Greg Dabbs, 46, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 12, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of unlawful conduct during an emergency telephone call, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and drugs not in original container.
Brandy Nicole Davenport, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 13, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of simple battery.
Jonathan Cory Higgins, 39, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 11, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of battery, battery against a person 65 or older, and criminal trespass.
Mariah Shelby Jones, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 13, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Joshua Lee Lawrence, 34, homeless, was arrested on June 11, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of stalking.
Nicholas Bennis Nettles, 27, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 13, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and possession and carrying a concealed weapon without a license.
Jamal Cartez Newman, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 12, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of terroristic threats and acts, and aggravated battery.
Cody Dylan Nix, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 13, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, criminal trespass, and simple assault.
Cassandra Desaray Pankey, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 13, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Ashley Denise Patterson, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 13, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, and failure to maintain lane.
William Charles Polk, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 13, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Williams Edward Short, 63, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 11, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of criminal trespass, terroristic threats and acts, and simple assault.
Lavonia Michelle Stiles, 42, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 13, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of simple battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Jyneisheya Tianna Nykole Labree Strickland, 22, of Rome, was arrested on June 11, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and tag lights required.