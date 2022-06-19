The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, June 10, 2022, and Thursday, June 16, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Cody Bruce Bryan, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 16, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of reckless driving, and vehicle passing in opposite direction.
Charles Kenneth Cook, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 16, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of improper parking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon - three counts, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Joseph Clayton Earwood, 25, of Aragon, was arrested on June 16, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, criminal trespass - two counts, and probation violations.
Summer Leigh Ann Miller, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 16, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of battery.
Toby Parker, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 16, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of criminal trespass, bribery, false imprisonment, second-degree cruelty to children, simple assault, and obstruction of law enforcement - two counts.
John G. Thompson, 47, of Woodstock, was arrested on June 16, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Justin Willie Waits, 34, of Buchanan, was arrested on June 16, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by taking.
Rocsheda Diamond, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 15, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Deontay Demon Russell, 38, of Rome, was arrested on June 15, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of battery.
Adalberto Sanchez, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 15, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to maintain lane.
Steven Phil Bray, 22, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 14, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of stalking, reckless driving, and traffic violations.
Casinda Gail Campbell, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 14, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and a bench warrant.
Brooke Elaine Courtemanche, 26, of Wooster, Ohio, was arrested on June 14, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance - two counts, and drugs not in original container - two counts.
Samuel Breakston Tunic, 26, of Atlanta, was arrested on June 14, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of no license on person, operating a vehicle without proper tag/decal, and no insurance.
Nehemias Josue Vasquez, 38, of Marietta, was arrested on June 14, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of no operating brake lights/signals, driving without a valid license, and impeding the free flow of traffic.
Shanda Kay Cooper, 43, of Cartersville, was arrested on June 13, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of simple assault.
Daniel Corn, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 13, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of bicycle light required at night.
Zachary Greg Dabbs, 47, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 13, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of aggravated stalking.
Alan Driver, 23, of Manchester, Tenn., was arrested on June 13, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, terroristic threats and acts, second-degree criminal damage to property, and interference with government property.
Kendra Gee, 20, residence N/A, was arrested on June 13, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, terroristic threats and acts, and second-degree criminal damage to property.
Nehemias O. Morales Macario, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 13, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a valid license, no insurance, speeding in excess of maximum limits, and failure to maintain lane.
Dalton Newton, 19, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 13, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, terroristic threats and acts, and second-degree criminal damage to property.
Ronald Colt Blackmon, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 11, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of simple battery, false imprisonment, theft by shoplifting, criminal trespass, public drunkenness, public indecency, and littering.
Jacob W. Blackwood, 43, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 12, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, crossing guard lines with contraband, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Matthew Scott Carter, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 11, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of interference with private property.
Amy Lynn Coats, 41, of Aragon, was arrested on June 11, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of interference with private property.
Andrew Damon Glover, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 10, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of false statements or writings, obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts, simple assault, and probation violation.
Vincent Green, 62, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 10, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of manufacture, possess a controlled or counterfeit substance, or marijuana, near a park or housing project, possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence, abandonment of dangerous drugs, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Rebecca Lynn Hovers, 51, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 12, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal or misrepresent, and tag/registration requirements.
Khalil Rasen Johnson, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 10, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, operating a vehicle without a proper tag/decal, seatbelt violation, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and a bench warrant.
Kenneth Larry McTaggart, 64, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 10, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of open container violation, and public drunkenness.
Michael Dakota Myhand, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 12, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly house.
Kelby Eddie Neal, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 12, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, no helmet - motorcycle, headlight requirements, tag lights required, operating restrictions for off-road vehicles, and driving on wrong side of roadway.
Exzavier Markese Pace, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 12, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple battery, terroristic threats and acts, battery, public drunkenness, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Michael Dwayne Scott, 55, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 12, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly house.
Sontay Vicente Silverio, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 11, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and improper lane change.
Jeremy Michael Timms, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 11, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle, and operating restrictions for off-road vehicles.
Davie Wayne Tyler, 54, of Aragon, was arrested on June 10, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Eleeasar Velasquez, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 11, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, driving without a valid license, no insurance, failure to maintain lane, expired registration, and open container violation.