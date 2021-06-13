The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, June 4, 2021 and Thursday, June 10, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Leonard Andrew Jackson, 48, of Carrollton, was arrested on June 10, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by deception.
Sloan Elaine Leggett, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 10, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of simple battery.
Shannon Rae Meyer, 48, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 10, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to report an accident, and hit and run.
Rohano Reynoso Aguilar, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 9, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Jesse Paul Kirkpatrick, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 9, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of reckless driving.
Jammie Robert Norman, 33, of Americus, was arrested on June 9, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Stanley Lamar Turner, 62, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 9, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering or prowling, and public drunkenness.
Brenda Gail Jones, 58, of Cartersville, was arrested on June 8, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Jessica Louise Jones, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 8, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of simple battery against a person 65 or older or is pregnant, and criminal trespass.
Francis Ginger Locklear, 36, of Aragon, was arrested on June 8, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, a bench warrant, and probation violation.
Joshua Paul Bourg, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 7, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and probation violation.
Charles Buck Campbell, 81, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 7, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of battery.
Dimitrius Lashaun Huggins, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 7, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Rita Ann Jordan, 56, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 7, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
Ashley Nicole Lane, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 7, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, and drugs not in original container.
Tyrell Dashaun Pace, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 7, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, no helmet (motorcycle), failure to have eye protection, no insurance, and expired registration.
Amanda Michelle Patterson, 42, of Taylorsville, was arrested on June 7, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance near a park or housing project, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana, tampering with evidence, obstruction of law enforcement officers - three counts, and tag lights required.
Jaden Ryan Snell, 25, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 7, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of fourth-degree forgery, theft by deception, deposit account fraud, and probation violation.
Chelsie Hope Taylor, 28, o Piedmont, Ala., was arrested on June 7, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, drugs not in original container, giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Larry Timmons, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 7, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of expired registration, and a bench warrant.
Tifton Borders, 56, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 4, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of terroristic threats and acts.
Stephen Cody Brannon, 27, of Aragon, was arrested on June 6, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, and driving while under the influence with alcohol or a controlled substance present in blood or urine.
Erik William Clark, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 4, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Cody Sean Compton, 19, of Jacksonville, Ala., was arrested on June 5, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes, loitering or prowling, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Milissa Deanne Forsyth, 53, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 6, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving under the influence.
John Scott Gentry, 54, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 5, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence, and open container violation.
Gina Gonzales, 47, of Aragon, was arrested on June 5, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Kelli Leigh Henson, 30, of Aragon, was arrested on June 6, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
William Joseph Henson, 36, of Aragon, was arrested on June 6, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Kobe A. Holloway, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 5, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of simple battery.
Chris Hubert Parker, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 6, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated battery, criminal trespass, terroristic threats and acts, obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency phone call, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and fleeing or attempting to elude police.
Humberto Yovani Perez, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 5, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Billie Webster Ponder, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 6, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of battery against a pregnant female, aggravated assault, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Derrick Lee Warren, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 5, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct.
Tiffany Amber Wheat, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 4, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and driver to exercise due care.