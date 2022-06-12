The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, June 3, 2022, and Thursday, June 9, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Elijah Xiavier Iku Diamond, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 9, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of fourth-degree forgery.
John Anderson Gantt, 56, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 9, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Haley Marie Jacobo, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 9, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, and tag lights required.
Ervin Leon Moody, 61, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 9, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of cocaine, no insurance, and failure to dim headlights.
Jason Lewis Smith, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 9, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of stalking.
David Samuel Wheeler, 50, of Aragon, was arrested on June 9, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, first-degree cruelty to children - two counts, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, reckless conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts, interference with government property, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
Joshua Adam Bollen, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 8, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, windshield/wiper/window requirements, and a bench warrant.
Callie Godwin, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 8, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of simple battery.
David Johnston, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 8, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of terroristic threats and acts - two counts, and reckless conduct.
Deborah Joyce West, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 8, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Clyde Tony Williams, 44, of Rome, was arrested on June 8, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and improper left of right turn.
Masen Lee Ashworth, 20, of Euharlee, was arrested on June 7, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on two counts of criminal trespass.
Thomas Wyatt Spires, 41, of Rome, was arrested on June 7, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, no insurance, trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of heroin.
Jodi Lynn Stanford, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 7, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of heroin, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Daneisha Aliyah Darden, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 6, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of third-degree cruelty to children, and simple battery.
Donald Todd Edwards, 52, of Aragon, was arrested on June 6, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, and false imprisonment.
Cassandra Desaray Pankey, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 6, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Christopher Dean Saunders, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 6, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Ricky Leonard Bagley, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 3, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, crossing guard lines with contraband, and loitering or prowling.
Jordan Bennett, 30, of Blackshear, was arrested on June 4, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of aggravated battery, and battery.
James Kimball Deal, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Schuylar Franklin Dewberry, 22, of Dallas, was arrested on June 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license expired, no insurance, and headlight requirements.
Theresa Lynn Duffey, 59, of Rome, was arrested on June 3, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, loitering or prowling, and aggressive panhandling.
Jessica Mae Lynn Eckert, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 3, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of loitering.
Ruben Jotham Gant, 28, of Austell, was arrested on June 5, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, first-degree cruelty to children, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and discharge of firearms on or near a public highway or street.
William Grant, 36, of Blackshear, was arrested on June 4, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, and hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
Kathy Jarrell, 63, of Rockmart was arrested on June 4, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of theft by receiving, and giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
Braxton Lee Johnson, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 5, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of improper registration of vehicle, no operating brake lights or signals, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, abandonment of dangerous drugs, and reckless conduct.
Perry M. Mathis, 63, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 3, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, violation of Silver Comet Trail rules and regulations, and open container violation.
Destiny Taylor McCard, 26, of Dallas, was arrested on June 5, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Karson Jared Moates, 20, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 5, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of alcoholic beverages by a person below the legal age, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime - two counts, possession of tobacco by a minor, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, improper left or right turn, and failure to maintain lane.
Cidney Hope Payon, 23, of Powder Springs, was arrested on June 5, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Eliseo Perez-Guzman, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 4, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving, improper left or right turn, no operating brake lights or signals, failure to use signal, failure to obey traffic control device, too fast for conditions, improper lane change or usage, seatbelt violation, and failure to maintain lane.
Kashera Denswayla Pittman, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 4, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Joey Winston Ravia, 23, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 5, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, and failure to maintain lane.
Donald M. Smith, 56, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 3, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, crossing guard lines with contraband, loitering or prowling, failure to obey traffic control regulations by a pedestrian, and a bench warrant.
Laura Ann Thomas, 41, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 3, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, abandonment of dangerous drugs, and public drunkenness.
Brian Antonio Tinch, 23, of Rome, was arrested on June 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of unlicensed driver, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, and giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer.