The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, May 20, 2022, and Thursday, May 26, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Carl Edward Bailey, 42, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 26, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Minta Conn Barrett, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 26, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Quiana Jatavia Baulding, 29, of Dallas, was arrested on May 26, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple battery, theft by taking, and a bench warrant.
Autumn Michelle Dawson, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 26, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
James Edward Garrett, 54, of Rome, was arrested on May 26, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of second-degree criminal damage to property.
Daniel Ray Taylor, 39, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 26, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.
Rachel Sarah Thebeau, 41, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 26, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Adam Levi Wade, 36, of Douglasville, was arrested on May 26, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, and resisting a police officer.
Kaley Louise Brown, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 25, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of battery.
Joel William Goldin, 65, of Rome, was arrested on May 25, 2022, by Rockmart Police on two counts of failure to appear.
Garrett Lane Harris, 22, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 25, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of possession, purchase or have drugs.
Paul Joseph Herbert, 48, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 25, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of cruelty to animals, and terroristic threats and acts.
William Monroe Hockenbury, 30, of Atlanta, was arrested on May 25, 2022, by Rockmart Police on two counts of loitering or prowling.
Jimmy Wray Hoppes, 33, of Rome, was arrested on May 25, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Matthew Lee Pierce, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 25, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and bench warrants.
Jaziyah Borders, 18, of Dallas, was arrested on May 24, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of resisting a police officer — two counts, pedestrian must walk on sidewalk/shoulder, and loitering.
Walter Darnelle Malik Gardley, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 24, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Cecil Harold Lester, 56, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 24, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of driving under the influence, open container violation, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Ovicel Santana, 22, of Douglasville, was arrested on May 24, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of other license with revocation, and affixing materials to windows/windshields that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance.
Ryan Joseph Shutt, 19, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 24, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, hit and run, failure to change name/address on license within 60 days, and violation of license restrictions.
Marisela Lanae Guzman, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 23, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.
Amanda Louise Lipscomb, 33, of Aragon, was arrested on May 23, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, and probation violation.
Jeremy Brent Maulding, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 23, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of theft by shoplifting, and probation violation.
Ruben Miranda Miranda, 45, of Duluth, was arrested on May 23, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting a police officer, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object, failure to maintain lane, and driving while license expired.
Selvin Wosbeli Orozco, 25, of Tucker, was arrested on May 23, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of resisting a police officer, and permitting an unlicensed person to drive.
Joshua David Pike, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 23, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of seat belt violation, obstruction of law enforcement officers, probation violation, and a bench warrant.
Justin Allen Bragg, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 22, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, and criminal trespass.
Matthew Scott Carter, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 21, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Tracy Jean Dutton, 51, of Silver Creek, was arrested on May 20, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of drug-related objects, and probation violation.
Devyn Bailey Frey, 22, of Dallas, was arrested on May 21, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign, failure to yield when entering roadway, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Herman, Hernandez-Rodriguez, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 22, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, vehicle passing in opposite direction, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, improper stopping on roadway, open container violation, and driving while license expired.
Elandon Jovan Hudson, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 21, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at a stop sign, improper use of center turn lane, driving a commercial vehicle without a license, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of marijuana.
Angela Mae Ledford, 36, of Hiram, was arrested on May 21, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering or prowling, possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Sheila Ann McDowell, 55, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 20, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of open container violation, public drunkenness, and loitering.
Mendez Cesar Ramos, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 20, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving without a valid license, open container violation, and a bench warrant.
Kami Van Ranow, 50, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 20, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of unlawful conduct during a 911 call.
Ernest Daniel Roesler, 45, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 20, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Justin Phillips Rushing, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on May 22, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Michael Lee Saunders, 56, of Lithia Springs, was arrested on May 20, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, no operating brake lights/signals, and obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers prohibited.
Jeffrey Lamar Watkins, 55, of Rome, was arrested on May 20, 2022, by Aragon Police on charges of purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sale marijuana — two counts, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Kathy Dianna Lynch Whidby, 51, residence N/A, was arrested on May 21, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers — three counts, possession of heroin, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and terroristic threats and acts.
Ricky Lane Whitman, 40, of Rome, was arrested on May 20, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of reckless driving.
Angela Marie Whitton, 49, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 20, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Jace Andrew Williams, 17, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 20, 2022, by Polk School District Police on a charge of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Micah James Wood, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on May 22, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence, following too closely, and too fast for conditions.