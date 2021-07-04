The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, June 25, 2021 and Thursday, July 1, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
David Kendall Campbell, 29, of Douglasville, was arrested on July 1, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Jesse Aaron Hallmark, 29, of Powder Springs, was arrested on July 1, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Sheena Brooke Laroche, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 1, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
Alisha Suzanne McCullough, 46, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 1, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, deposit account fraud, theft by deception, and fourth-degree forgery.
John Ricky Ayers, 51, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 30, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Charles Monroe Campbell, 59, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 30, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of theft by receiving, and fourth-degree forgery.
Shannon Wayne Cole, 46, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 30, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of methamphetamine.
Bobby Jerome Heath, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 30, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of aggravated assault - two counts, and stalking.
Zackery Lee Lightsey, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 30, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Cirilo Perez, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 30, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of kidnapping, and interference with custody - third or subsequent offense.
Jerome Alexander, 64, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 29, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Ashley Elizabeth Asad, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 29, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of tag lights required, driving while license suspended or revoked, open container violation, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and drugs not in original container.
Anselmo Cordero, 56, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 29, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of windshield violation, and driving without a valid license.
Vidain P. Escalante, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 29, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, and driving while license expired.
Alfrado Mendez, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 29, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, improper passing of emergency vehicle, impeding the flow of traffic, and driving while license expired.
Misty Jordan Nolen, 40, of Anniston, Ala., was arrested on June 29, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, and pedestrian in roadway.
Uliver Toni Velasquez, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 29, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to obey traffic control device, and driving under the influence.
Ladon S. Ware, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 29, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Leon Harley Bowling, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 28, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and a bench warrant.
Buddy Alan Jones, 52, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 28, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of simple battery.
Justin Colby Lackey, 35, of Rome, was arrested on June 28, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of aggravated stalking, and terroristic threats and acts.
Jeff Harrison Pope, 53, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 28, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and probation violation.
Jovann Fonseca Reyes, 23, of Rome, was arrested on June 28, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to maintain lane.
Zachary Ryan Sorrells, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 28, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of aggravated assault.
Escobar Bahena Escobar, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 27, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of headlight requirements, and driving without a valid license.
Tina Cain Ball, 62, of Summerville, was arrested on June 25, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects - three counts.
Jimmy Phillp Beck, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 25, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of tag lights requirements, improper use of dealer tag, possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Mary Ann Bryant, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 26, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Dorshada Marie Cheeks, 39, of Rome, was arrested on June 27, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Dallas Lacie Folsom, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 25, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and driving while license withdrawn.
Jeremy Scott Hayes, 46, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 27, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of simple assault, and criminal trespass.
Dirk Anthonty Henderson, 55, of Dallas, was arrested on June 25, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of open container violation, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects - four counts.
Taylor Marie Howard, 24, of Bremen, was arrested on June 25, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Bobby Lee Malone, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 26, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of fleeing/attempting to elude police, obstruction of law enforcement officers, no insurance-motorcycle, reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked, improper registration of vehicle, and theft by conversion.
Marcus Sharee Pope, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 27, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.
Walter Ramirez, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 26, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and headlight requirements.
Antwon Rowland, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 25, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Sara Robertson Spears, 49, of Rome, was arrested on June 27, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of tag lights required, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Krista Lynn Talley, 45, of Dallas, was arrested on June 25, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine - three counts, possession and use of drug-related objects - two counts, and crossing guard lines with contraband - two counts.
Justin Daniel Wilson, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 27, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.