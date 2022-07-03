The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, June 24, 2022, and Thursday, June 30, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Kelley Georgina Dover, 53, of Aragon, was arrested on June 30, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Keiratvier Mondejour Ruff, 22, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 30, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driver to exercise due care, and driving while license withdrawn.
Brian Anthony Smith, 46, of Dallas, was arrested on June 30, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sale marijuana.
Christopher Reese Chastain, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 29, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of theft by shoplifting, and party to a crime.
Jeffery Jamar Davis, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 29, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of sale of methamphetamine - two counts, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a felony act.
Mary Deanna Lovell, 50, of Cartersville, was arrested on June 29, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, improper use of a center turn lane, and open container violation.
Randy Wayne Wilson, 63, of Aragon, was arrested on June 29, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of no insurance, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal or misrepresent, suspended registration, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Jeremias Aurelio Castanon-Juarez, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 28, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of expired registration, failure to maintain lane, and driving without a valid license.
Johnny Ray Ingle, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 28, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, and simple battery.
Jimmy Lee Pilgrim, 59, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 28, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Jimmy Lee Pilgrim, 59, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 28, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Jason Michael Roberts, 45, of Austell, was arrested on June 28, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.
Patronila Simaj Tino, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 28, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license expired, and failure to maintain lane.
Janice St. Clair, 45, of Dallas, was arrested on June 28, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance - two counts, possession with intent to distribute, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects - two counts, possession of methamphetamine, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, crossing guard lines with contraband, tampering with evidence, obstruction of law enforcement officers, drugs not in original container - four counts, failure to maintain lane, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Spencer Jackson Brown, 22, of Jasper, Ala., was arrested on June 27, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to maintain lane.
Linzi Brianne Deavilla, 33, of Rome, was arrested on June 27, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of loitering or prowling, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Tyjah Jhanard Howell, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 27, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of tampering with evidence, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and littering.
Kendrick Shaun Hulsey, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 27, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, bench warrants, and probation violation.
Cirilo Pineda Flores, 39, of Marietta, was arrested on June 27, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identity of vehicle, failure to maintain lane, and improper left or right turn.
Deonquavious Deshawn Williams, 27, of Rome, was arrested on June 27, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of tampering with evidence, littering, failure to stop at a stop/yield sign, failure to use signal, failure to yield while turning left, improper left or right turn, passing on the shoulder of the roadway, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, failure to maintain lane, improper stopping/parking on roadway, obstruction of law enforcement officers, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, and driving without a valid license.
Dennis Alfred Hamilton Byrd, 59, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 24, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of loitering.
Jonathan Deric Couzzort, 43, of Villa Rica, was arrested on June 24, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of loitering.
Jorge Luis Diaz Santiago, 60, of Aragon, was arrested on June 25, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Jose Fernando Garcia-Aquas, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 26, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, driving without a valid license, and improper left or right turn.
Ovidio L. Gomez Mazariegos, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 25, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, driving while license expired, reckless driving, open container violation, and failure to maintain lane.
Norma Compton Green, 54, of Aragon, was arrested on June 25, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Jeffery Edward Hodges, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 24, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license expired, driving on wrong side of roadway, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine - two counts, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana - two counts, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and second-degree forgery.
James Heslep Philpot, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 24, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a controlled substance/marijuana, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Justin Phillips Rushing, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 25, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
Jackson Hollingsworth Smith, 18, of Conyers, was arrested on June 24, 2022, by Cedartown Police on two counts of disorderly conduct.
Randy Wayne Wilson, 63, of Rome, was arrested on June 25, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.