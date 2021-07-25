The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, July 16, 2021 and Thursday, July 22, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Victor Silva Arruda, 32, of Marietta, was arrested on July 22, 2021, by Aragon Police on a charge of driving while license expired.
Kelly McKenzie Elliott, 36, of LaGrange, was arrested on July 22, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering or prowling, entering an automobile with intent to commit theft or felony, and second-degree burglary.
Jesse Duane Jackson, 39, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 22, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespass.
Christopher Ray Timms, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 22, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired registration, following to closely, probation violation, and a bench warrant.
Timothy Ray Waddell, 58, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 22, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs, pedestrian must walk on sidewalk or shoulder, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and crossing a state or county guard line with contraband.
Damian Travez Cooper, 25, of Decatur, was arrested on July 21, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and improper use of a center turn lane.
Helen Maria Glanton, 53, of Powder Springs, was arrested on July 21, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and reckless driving.
Corderious Elon Stocks, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 21, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of ecstasy, possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine, sell of crack cocaine, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs - two counts, and tampering with evidence.
Sandra Marlene Craig, 55, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 20, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Jay Charles Lieurance, 51, of Buchanan, was arrested on July 20, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of battery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and terroristic threats and acts.
Rachel Adaline Ellis, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 19, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of first-degree cruelty to children.
Tyler Farrister, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 19, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of first-degree cruelty to children, and possession of methamphetamine.
April Marie Lackey, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 19, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, and drugs not in original container.
Joshua Anthony Lawrence, 34, of Buchanan, was arrested on July 19, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering or prowling, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and a bench warrant.
Little Willie McCain, 34, of Rome, was arrested on July 19, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of hit and run, failure to obey a traffic control device, no insurance, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Shannon Derell Thompson, 27, of Aragon, was arrested on July 19, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, failure to yield when entering roadway, failure to maintain lane, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, headlights required, no license on person, reckless driving, too fast for conditions, and failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign.
Justin Waits, 33, of Buchanan, was arrested on July 19, 2021, by Polk county Police on charges of tag lights required, obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Justin Donald Wheeler, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 19, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud, probation violation, and a bench warrant.
Lisa Caldwell Harber, 62, of Piedmont, Ala., was arrested on July 17, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence, and failure to maintain lane.
Michael Dean Clackum, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 18, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of heroin, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Martha L. Cook, 64, of Buchanan, was arrested on July 16, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, drugs not in original container, and driving under the influence of marijuana or a controlled substance.
Elmer Ramirez, Gutierrez, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 16, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol under while under the age of 21, possession of alcohol by a person below legal age, driving without a valid license, and failure to maintain lane.
Jesse Aaron Hallmark, 29, of Powder Springs, was arrested on July 17, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Elaina Janette Hernandez, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 18, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Luke Conner Holder, 24, of Taylorsville, was arrested on July 17, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Hoyt Travis Hunter, 53, of Lindale, was arrested on July 17, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Kevin Dashon Johnson, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 18, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of burglary - three counts, and loitering or prowling - two counts.
John Stephen Stroupe, 39, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 16, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of criminal attempt to commit a felony, furnish obscene material to a minor, and computer pornography.
Robert Kirk Walding, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 16, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Freddy Lamar Williams, 52, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 18, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of improper left or right turn, tag lights required, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession and use of drug-related objects - two counts.
Joseph Womack, 17, of Rome, was arrested on July 16, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of financial transaction card theft, and financial transaction card fraud - two counts.