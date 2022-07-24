The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, July 15, 2022, and Thursday, July 21, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.

Chantel Dasia Clark, 23, of Hiram, was arrested on July 21, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of following too closely, suspended registration, and driving while license suspended or revoked.

