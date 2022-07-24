The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, July 15, 2022, and Thursday, July 21, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Chantel Dasia Clark, 23, of Hiram, was arrested on July 21, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of following too closely, suspended registration, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Ulices Gutierrez, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 21, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a valid license, open container violation, and failure to maintain lane.
Carlos Ladon Heyward, 52, residence N/A, was arrested on July 21, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of criminal trespass, and simple assault.
Susan Marilyn Johnson, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 21, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of unlawful crossing of guard lines to deliver a controlled substance to an inmate, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, and transmitting a false public alarm.
Larry Timmons, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 21, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Walter Eugene Weaver, 48, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 21, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, and first-degree cruelty to children.
Johnny Ray Gobin, 47, of Fort Myers, Fla., was arrested on July 20, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and open container violation.
Shaparyis Iyani Goines, 21, of Acworth, was arrested on July 20, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of false statements or writings, identity theft, speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, expired registration, and seat belt violation.
Joshua Michael Hackney, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 20, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of loitering.
Jonathan Allen Waddell, 38, of Rome, was arrested on July 20, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Roberto Ramos-Lopez Bayron, 40, of Calhoun, was arrested on July 19, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of false statements or writings.
Jason Bradley Farmer, 39, of Aragon, was arrested on July 19, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, and obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call.
Zachary Scott Phillips, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 19, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Lena Mae Adams, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 18, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple battery, and elder abuse.
Mason Tyler Farmer, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 18, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of reckless conduct.
Raymond Raymon Moore, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 18, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of elder abuse.
Harvey Joe Peek, 75, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 18, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of aggravated assault.
Trendell Jayce Ashe, 36, of Powder Springs, was arrested on July 17, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
Kaleb Gene Ashley, 19, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 17, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Brandon Lee Beck, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 16, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of criminal trespass, and reckless conduct.
Jonathan Mack Brown, 45, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 16, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license withdrawn, and no proof of insurance.
Reynoso Javier Diaz, 50, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 16, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and child seat belt violation.
Jeremy Allen Dillard, 45, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 15, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of simple assault.
Madison Belle Hollifield, 23, of Cartersville, was arrested on July 16, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, no operating brake lights or signals, and tampering with evidence.
Daniel Joseph Hubert, 40, of Macon, was arrested on July 16, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by deception.
Ashton Eugene Kinsler, 18, of Rockmart was arrested on July 17, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Brent Anthony Osborn, 46, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 17, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, open container violation, and possession or control of marijuana.
Exzavier Markese Pace, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 15, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of battery.
Daniel Mascote Reyes, 27, of Rome, was arrested on July 15, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of reckless conduct, obstruction of EMTs, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
David Joseph Richards, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 15, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, failure to maintain lane, and no license on person.
David Anthony Smith, 49, of Jemison, Ala., was arrested on July 17, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Litzy Valencia, 21, of Cartersville, was arrested on July 16, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of open container violation, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and tampering with evidence.
Charles Lorenzo Weems, 49, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 16, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to maintain lane.
Christy Mosley Wilson, 40, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 16, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of simple battery.
Lori Delena Yother, 55, of Taylorsville, was arrested on July 17, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.