The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, July 10 and Thursday, July 16, 2020. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.Brittany Mae Brooks, 40, of Dallas, was arrested on July 12, 2020 by the Rockmart Police on charges of driving without a valid license, no tag lights, failure to maintain lane, and possession of methamphetamine.
Jennifer Clark, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 12, 2020 by the Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, third degree cruelty to children, and obstructing law enforcement officers.
Mykel Haven Franklin, 24, of Tallapoosa, was arrested on July 11, 2020 by the Polk Sheriff’s Office on charges of attempting to elude police, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, obstructing law enforcement officers, fraudulent license/identification card, driving without a valid license, no headlights, and reckless driving.
Brandon James Johnson, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 11, 2020 by the Cedartown Police on charges of two counts of terroristic threats and acts, disorderly conduct, felony obstruction of law enforcement officers, public drunkenness, and simple battery against a law enforcement officer.
Ashley Nicole Lane, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 11, 2020 by the Rockmart Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, possession of a schedule two controlled substance, and not having drugs in original containers.
Bobby Lee Malone, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 11, 2020 by the Polk County Police on charges of criminal trespass, four counts of theft by taking, driving without a valid license, and obstructing law enforcement officers.
Benjamin Ray Robinson, 31, of Buchanan, was arrested on July 10, 2020 by the Polk County Police on charges of no operating brake lights and possession of methamphetamine.
Thomas James Wasmund, 31, of Silvercreek, was arrested on July 14, 2020 by the Georgia State Patrol on charges of possession of marijuana, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving while under the influence of drugs, and expired registration.
Rachel Karon Chadwell, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 15, 2020 by the Cedartown Police on charges of felony first degree burglary and theft by taking.
Ricky Hansel Davenport, 45, of Silvercreek, was arrested on July 15, 2020 by the Polk Sheriff’s Office on charges of simple assault, criminal trespass, terroristic threats and acts, battery, and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Gavin Bernard Delay, 28, of Marietta, was arrested on July 15, 2020 by the Rockmart Police on charges of possession and use of drug related objects, and two counts of felony possession, distribution, manufacture, or sale of marijuana.
Michael James Hawthorne, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 15, 2020 by the Cedartown Police on charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol and possession of a firearm by convicted felon or first offender.
Mckenzie Kaelyn Meeks, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 15, 2020 by the Rockmart Police on charges of seatbelt violation, no headlights, driving while under the influence, driving while under the influence and endangering a child, possession and use of drug related objects, and two counts of felony purchase, possession, distribute, or sale of marijuana.
Jamie Sumlin, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 15, 2020 by the Polk County Police on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of ecstasy, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm or knife during attempt to commit a felony, driving without a valid license, obstructing law enforcement officers, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender, and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.
Christopher Ellis Brown, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 16, 2020 by the Polk County Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.