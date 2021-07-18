The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, July 9, 2021 and Thursday, July 15, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Canduce N. Bradley, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 15, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of financial transaction card fraud, and financial transaction card theft.
Cassie Doub, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 15, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Austin Wayne Fowler, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 15, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of use of a communication facility in committing a felony, terroristic threats and acts, and aggravated assault.
Melissa Denise Warren, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 15, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of entering an automobile with intent to commit theft or felony, and loitering or prowling.
Paris Brianna Hall, 23, of Kennesaw, was arrested on July 14, 2021, by Georgia State Patrol on charges of driving under the influence, and no license on person.
Trujillo Ramirez Israel, 22, of Atlanta, was arrested on July 14, 2021, by Aragon Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Adrian Garcia Martinez, 35, of Forest Park, was arrested on July 14, 2021, by Aragon Police on a charge of driving while license expired.
Ricky Lee Messick, 55, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 14, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Joseph Henry Penson, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 14, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, and headlights required.
Thomas Troy Rountree, 53, of Aragon, was arrested on July 14, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Jami Ann Simpson, 44, of Buchanan, was arrested on July 14, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Jordan Alexander Smith, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 14, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, alteration or improper transfer tag, and no insurance.
Robert Lee Stephens, 60, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 14, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of battery against a person 65 or older.
Damon Allen Blevins, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 13, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Brandy Angel Couch, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 13, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of aggravated assault.
Ahmad Kinte Hood, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 13, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Christopher Thomas Johnson, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 13, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, no insurance, expired registration, driving while license suspended or revoked, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and tag lights required.
Jason Scott Mohon, 39, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 13, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of reckless driving.
Christian Labray Shepard, 26, of Villa Rica, was arrested on July 13, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of simple battery.
Christopher Derrell Williams, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 13, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of simple battery.
William Shane Beck, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 12, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by taking.
Christopher George Fee, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 12, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of financial transaction card fraud, and financial transaction card theft.
Melissa Dyan Glass, 46, of Rome, was arrested on July 12, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of fraudulent insurance claims, and first-degree forgery.
Vonceil Ann James, 47, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 12, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Kim Bryan Mitchell, 52, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 12, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, and simple assault.
Amanda Michelle Patterson, 42, of Taylorsville, was arrested on July 12, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Matthew Dalton Stroup, 52, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 12, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of second-degree criminal damage to property.
Morgan Taylor Tant, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 12, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of criminal trespass, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Crystal Leigh Bollen, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 11, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine.
Justin Bullard, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 9, 2021, by Polk County Drug Task Force on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Nicole Cheri Cardwell, 48, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 10, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and failure to yield when entering roadway.
Franklin Adam Carter, 45, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 11, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Amy Crumley, 37, of Aragon, was arrested on July 10, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Francisco Morales Diaz, 41, of Hiram, was arrested on July 11, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, and driving while license expired.
Quintin Gaulden, 42, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 11, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office, on charges of battery, and first-degree cruelty to children.
Dillon Austin Gill, 23, of Taylorsville, was arrested on July 9, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Kenneth Head, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 11, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Dawn Hunter, 38, of Silver Creek, was arrested on July 9, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Dillion Leroy Jackson, 20, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 9, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of abandonment of dangerous drugs, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana - two counts, and possession and use of drug-related objects - two counts.
Skyler Renea Jaques, 17, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 9, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of simple assault, simple battery, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Kevin Dashon Johnson, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 11, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Chad Mathew Robinson, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 10, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of loitering or prowling, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Mikayla McKenzie Shirey, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 11, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Lavonia Stiles, 42, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 10, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated assault, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Bariture Christian Ville, 21, of Dallas, was arrested on July 10, 2021, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts, loitering or prowling, terroristic threats and acts, and simple battery against a law enforcement officer.
Thomas Derek Williams, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 9, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers, and probation violation.