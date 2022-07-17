The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, July 8, 2022, and Thursday, July 14, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Rodolfo Goicochea Castillo, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 14, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of failure to stop at a stop sign, reckless driving, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana, and possession of marijuana near a park or public housing project.
Amanda Gabriel-Domingo, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 14, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Elisha Grant Hurston, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 14, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Jason Anthony Smith, 50, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 14, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of impersonating a public officer or employee, and disorderly conduct.
Jerimie Javar Wade, 38, of Dallas, was arrested on July 14, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of marijuana, open container violation - two counts, and tag light required.
Robert Allen Bragg, 62, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 13, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of simple battery.
Winifred Pierre, 41, of Riverdale, was arrested on July 13, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, and operating a vehicle without proper tag or decal.
Jesse Stephen Turner, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 13, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of hit and run.
Antonio R. Hernandez, 31, of Los Angeles, Calif., was arrested on July 12, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and driving without a valid license.
Perry Termaine Davidson, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 11, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of third-degree cruelty to children - two counts, terroristic threats and acts, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and bench warrants.
Katelyn N. Gann, 37, of Silver Creek, was arrested on July 11, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Brittney McKay Hindmon, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 11, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of methamphetamine, windshield/wiper requirements, and seatbelt violation.
Lena Mae Adams, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 10, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly houses, and disorderly conduct.
Khalif Dijuan Blue, 25, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 9, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Terrence Terrel Brister, 22, of Hammond, La., was arrested on July 10, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, headlight requirements, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Vicky Lynn Cole, 55, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 10, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and hit and run.
Amy Nichole Crumley, 38, of Aragon, was arrested on July 8, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of shoplifting.
Jodi Johnson Dover, 42, of Aragon, was arrested on July 10, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Terry Luke Dunn, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 8, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Shareca Breon Ellen, 30, of Atlanta, was arrested on July 10, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to maintain lane.
David Eston Fletcher, 34, of Marietta, was arrested on July 10, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to yield when entering roadway, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and driving under the influence of drugs.
Patrick James Goddard, 30, of Buchanan, was arrested on July 10, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, resisting a police officer - two counts, criminal trespass, and probation violation.
Johnny Carl Latham, 37, of Aragon, was arrested on July 8, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by taking.
Jesus Martinez, 39, of Austell, was arrested on July 9, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving without a valid license.
Raymond Moore, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 10, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly houses.
Cassandra Desaray Pankey, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 8, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Jeffery Daniel Pankey, 64, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 8, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of battery.
Ashley Nichole Proctor, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 8, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine - two counts, abandonment of dangerous drugs, reckless conduct, and tampering with evidence.
Sherry Estelle Rogers, 44, of Buchanan, was arrested on July 10, 2022, by Polk County Police and charged with party to a crime.
Jayme Lee Souder, 47, of Buchanan, was arrested on July 10, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of terroristic threats and acts.
Jeremy Michael Timms, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 9, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of aggravated assault, and terroristic threats and acts.
Kerry Waymond Wood, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 8, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, and open container violation - two counts.