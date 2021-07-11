The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, July 2, 2021 and Thursday, July 8, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Jerome Alexander, 64, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 8, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of unlawful conduct during an emergency telephone call.
Elizabeth Neely Deno, 26, of Dallas, was arrested on July 8, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Cody O’Neal Fuller, 19, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 8, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana, loitering or prowling, possession/sale of tobacco to minors, possession and use of drug-related objects, and driving under the influence of drugs.
Misty Dingler Fuller, 55, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 8, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering or prowling, possession of methamphetamine, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
Alan Hardaway, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 8, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, tail lights/lenses required, driving without a license, open container violation, failure to maintain lane, no insurance, resisting a police officer, and a bench warrant.
Alison Ramona Hardaway, 48, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 8, 2021, by Cedartown Police on three counts of resisting a police officer.
Johnny Dewayne Kelley, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 8, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of no insurance, and driving while license expired.
John Steven Lecroy, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 8, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked, no brake lights or working turn signals, no insurance — motorcycle, and tag/registration requirements.
Dontavious Cameron Luke, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 8, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a valid license, hit and run, possession of methamphetamine, and abandonment of dangerous drugs.
Whitney Sierra Ruff, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 8, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of heroin, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, possession and use of drug-related objects, and drugs not in original container.
Jason Anthony Smith, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 8, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and criminal trespass.
Stephen Dewayne Bertles, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 7, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of criminal trespass, and theft by taking.
Harvey Mason Leahey, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 7, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of criminal trespass.
Matthew Paul McGuire, 31, of Buchanan, was arrested on July 7, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and tag light requirement.
Ronnie Franklin Forsyth, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 6, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of battery, and false imprisonment.
James Jarrell, 56, residence unknown, was arrested on July 6, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of false imprisonment, simple battery, public indecency, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct.
Justen Collin Mears, 27, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 6, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of financial transaction card fraud, and a bench warrant.
John Cody James Wellham, 31, of Temple, was arrested on July 6, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Joseph Daniel Wilhoit, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 6, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and disorderly conduct.
Maudie Louise Williams, 46, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 6, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of methamphetamine.
Roger Larmarick Williams, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 6, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Fredy Ivan Agustin-Juarez, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 3, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license expired, and failure to maintain lane.
Alfredo Chiguil Ajpop, 42, of Rome, was arrested on July 3, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of criminal trespass, and theft by taking.
Willie Armstron, 59, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 3, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Oscar Abel Barajas, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 3, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Hillary Alys Brinson, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 5, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Louis Clay Brown, 59, of Ellenwood, was arrested on July 2, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, and criminal trespass.
Andrew James Carter, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 5, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, third-degree cruelty to children, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Carlton Carter, 32, of Alamo, Tenn., was arrested on July 5, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of operating a vehicle without a proper tag/decal, driving while license suspended or revoked, and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
Timberland T. Dennis, 23, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 3, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of marijuana, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a controlled substance near a park or housing project, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and drugs not in original container.
Kenyan Dejuan Diamond, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 3, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license expired, and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Tabatha Nicole Dodd, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 2, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of aggravated assault, simple battery, simple assault, terroristic threats and acts, and elder abuse.
Vernon Eugene Dunn, 37, of Aragon, was arrested on July 5, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of second-degree criminal damage to property.
Daven Ward Ellis, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 4, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of improper exhaust system, failure to use signal, failure to maintain lane, no insurance, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Jared Wyatt Fincher, 20, of Silver Creek, was arrested on July 4, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Darcy Christine Fox, 45, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 4, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of suspended registration, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, and driving while a habitual violator.
David Trenton Glaze, 29, residence unknown, was arrested on July 5, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and possession of methamphetamine.
William Joseph Henson, 36, of Aragon, was arrested on July 4, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs, and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.
Johnny Dewayne House, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 5, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Tyson Lajuan Hudson, 42, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 3, 2021, by Rockmart Police on two counts of simple battery.
Kevin Dashon Johnson, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 2, 201, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Betty Sue Kelley, 65, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 5, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and unlawful conduct during an emergency telephone call.
Jeffery Scott Knox, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 5, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by taking.
James Hubert Mcrill, 40, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 5, 2021, by Polk County Police on charge of reckless conduct.
Michael Scott Moore, 46, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 4, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Robert Lee Myers, 59, of Acworth, was arrested on July 3, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of loitering or prowling, criminal trespass, suspended registration, and no license on person.
Celeathia Ann Nichols, 48, of Rome, was arrested on July 3, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of theft by taking, and criminal trespass.
Frankie Carl Nicholson, 59, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 3, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, and criminal trespass.
Gary Lamar Purvis Jr., 50, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 3, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and seat belt violation.
Maruicio Temaj Ramirez, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 3, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, driving on wrong side of roadway, and driving while license expired.
Ronald Everett Richardson, 55, of Adairsville, was arrested on July 3, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Autumn B. Tatum, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 3, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of simple battery.
Ladon Sheriko Ware, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 4, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of aggravated assault, and simple battery.
Palmer Simmon Whatley, 45, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 4, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.