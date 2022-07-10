The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, July 1, 2022, and Thursday, July 7, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Daniel Ronald Gamel, 47, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 7, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of tire requirements, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked, and seatbelt violation.
Brandie Lee Money, 39, of Lindale, was arrested on July 7, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects - three counts, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime - two counts, and public drunkenness - two counts.
Matthew Collin Spinks, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 7, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Colby Glover, 27, of Rome, was arrested on July 6, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by taking.
Buddy Lee Jenkins, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 6, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, driving under the influence, and open container violation.
Frankie Danielle Menefee, 37, of Hiram, was arrested on July 6, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on two counts of theft by shoplifting, and a bench warrant.
William Scott Watson, 53, of Cave Spring, was arrested on July 6, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of theft by taking, and damaging, or interfering with property of public utility companies.
Tony Wayne Dawson, 28, of Aragon, was arrested on July 5, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, and criminal trespass.
Walter Darnelle Malik Gardley, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 5, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft of lost or mislaid property.
Keric Omar King, 20, of Carrollton, was arrested on July 5, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of tampering with evidence, loitering or prowling, obstruction of law enforcement officers, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sale marijuana - two counts, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance - two counts, possession of a controlled substance near a park or housing project, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, probation violation, and a bench warrant.
Arttie Lavale Alford, 31 of Cedartown, was arrested on July 1, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of aggravated assault, theft by taking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, pointing or aiming a pistol at another, reckless conduct, false imprisonment, terroristic threats and acts, armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, and probation violation.
Jacqueline Babcock, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Matthew Nelson Babcock, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of party to a crime.
Douglas Wayne Clover, 44, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and driving while license withdrawn.
Fallon Mignon Frazier, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 4, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering, and disorderly conduct.
Michelle Andrea Gregory, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 2, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of harassing communications.
Preston James Hansen, 25, of Hiram, was arrested on July 2, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, following too closely - two counts, speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, and failure to use signal.
Yolanda Leola Hollifield, 27, of Aragon, was arrested on July 2, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and open container violation.
Dewitt Holsey, 27, residence N/A, was arrested on July 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of simple assault, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Justin Micheal Holtzclaw, 28, of Buchanan, was arrested on July 1, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine - three counts, possession of tools for the commission of a crime - four counts, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime - three counts.
Daniel Augustus Ingram, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 2, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers prohibited, no insurance, and unsecured load.
John Darwin Jordan, 40, of Rome, was arrested on July 2, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.
Phillip Todd Kirkpatrick, 46, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 2, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence, habitual violator, driving while license suspended or revoked, driver to exercise due care, and open container violation.
Andrew Jamal Manuel, 35, of Gadsden, Ala., was arrested on July 2, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, and no operating brake lights or signals - two counts.
Aja Ashea McCrary, 35, of Dallas, was arrested on July 3, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of aggravated assault - two counts, simple battery - two counts, pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another, and reckless conduct - two counts.
Willie Daryl Morris, 50, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 3, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of battery.
Robert Lee Myers, 60, of Cartersville, was arrested on July 3, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, open container violation, failure to maintain lane, expired registration, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Dexter Ogletree, 33, of Atlanta, was arrested on July 2, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of battery, first-degree cruelty to children, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Jesus Perez Ruiz, 38, of Lawrenceville, was arrested on July 2, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of expired registration, and unlicensed driver.
Jimmy Lee Pilgrim, 59, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 2, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of public drunkenness, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers, criminal trespass, interference with government property, and terroristic threats and acts.
Pedro Damian Roblero-Perez, 39, of Atlanta, was arrested on July 2, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Dalton Cade Rogers, 21, of Centre, Ala., was arrested on July 2, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, tag lights required, and possession of marijuana.
Alex Tyrone Smith, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 1, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charges of battery.
Alesha Gwyn Stephens, 35, of Silver Creek, was arrested on July 2, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Frederick Eugene Sullivan, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 3, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to stop at a stop sign, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Alfredo Elias Vincente Tzun, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on July 2, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license expired.
Cleveland Steve Williams, 51, of Rockmart, was arrested on July 1, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.