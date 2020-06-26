The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Saturday, June 20 and Friday, June 26, 2020. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Brian Christopher Barber, 41, of Aragon, was arrested on June 21, 2020 by the Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, battery, and disorderly conduct.
John Ross Branch, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 21, 2020 by the Polk County Police on charges of first degree cruelty to children, first degree criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct.
Kevin Erwin, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 20, 2020 by the Cedartown Police on a charge of possession of a schedule one controlled substance.
Brandon Lyle, 28, of Aragon, was arrested on June 20, 2020 by the Cedartown Police on charges of loitering or prowling and entering an automobile with intent to commit a felony.
Mischa Desirae Norris, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 21, 2020 by the Cedartown Police on charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol and open container violation.
Robert Lee Walker, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 22, 2020 by the Rockmart Police on charges of simple battery, felony theft by taking, and criminal trespass.
Vivian Deneice Foster, 53, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 23, 2020 by the Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of a schedule four controlled substance, and possession and use of drug related objects.
Isaiah C. Johnson, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 23, 2020 by the Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
William Edward Scott, 63, of Cedartown, was arrested on June 23, 2020 by the Cedartown Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Farhan Asad, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on June 24, 2020 by the Rockmart Police on charges of terroristic threats and acts, first degree cruelty to children, two counts of battery, and two counts of third degree cruelty to children.