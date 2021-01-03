The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 and Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Anthony Jerome Heath, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 30, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and expired registration.
Ronald Colt Blackmon, 27, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 29, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery against a police officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers, terroristic threats and acts, and disorderly conduct.
Christopher Scott Reed, 28, of Buchanan. was arrested on Dec. 29, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of failure to register as a sex offender, and probation violation.
Niko Mandell Scott, 25, of Riverdale, was arrested on Dec. 29, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and reckless driving.
Jessica Ravan Shaw, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 29, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and suspended registration.
Sean Ray Wood, 45, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 29, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of battery - two counts, criminal trespass, theft by taking, false imprisonment, first-degree cruelty to children, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Tristan Luke Worthy, 24, of Buchanan, was arrested on Dec. 29, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, and windshield/wiper requirements.
William Blake Osborne, 27, of Buchanan, was arrested on Dec. 28, 2020, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Leeann Stefanie Weeden, 35, of Ballwin, Mo., was arrested on Dec. 28, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, improper backing, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, improper lane change/usage, first-degree cruelty to children, obstruction of law enforcement officers, failure to maintain lane, and child seat belt violation.
Zachery Edward White, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 28, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of headlight requirements, failure to stop at a stop sign, no brake lights/working turn signals, reckless driving, improper lane change/usage, improper passing, failure to maintain lane, improper use of a center turn lane, fail to use signal, driving on the wrong side of roadway, speeding in excess of maximum limits, obstruction of law enforcement officers, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Alexia Breneshe Bailey, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 27, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Richard Ance Bailey, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 24, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of loitering or prowling, criminal trespass, and probation violation.
David Alexandar Bergeron, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 24, 2020, by Polk County Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Brent Lamar Coppock, 23, of Buchanan, was arrested on Dec. 25, 2020, by the Department of Natural Resources on charges of hunting from a vehicle, killing a deer at night, and hunting upon or discharging weapons across a public road.
Monique Fleming, 24, of Rome, was arrested on Dec. 26, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts, simple battery, and battery.
Austin Wayne Fowler, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 24, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Robert W. Freeman, 26, of Carrollton, was arrested on Dec. 25, 2020, by the Department of Natural Resources on charges of hunting from a vehicle, killing a deer at night, and hunting upon or discharging weapons across a public road.
Julisa Hernandez, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 23, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Rita Ann Jordan, 56, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 26, 2020, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts.
Noah Daniel Little, 22, of Cartersville, was arrested on Dec. 27, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Latonya Lawann Luke, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 26, 2020, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and open container violation.
Mendez Cesar Ramos, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 24, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of driving without a valid license, reckless driving, and failure to yield when entering roadway.
Christopher Dennis Vines, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 27, 2020, by Georgia State Patrol on charges of failure to maintain lane, expired registration, seatbelt violation, reckless driving, and driving under the influence.
Jerry Lee Warren, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 25, 2020, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated assault, third-degree cruelty to children, simple battery against a police officer, and terroristic threats and acts.
Daniel Brian White, 36, of Aragon, was arrested on Dec. 26, 2020, by Rockmart Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
James Charles Wood, 25, of Buchanan, was arrested on Dec. 25, 2020, by the Department of Natural Resources on charges of hunting from a vehicle, killing a deer at night, and hunting upon or discharging weapons across a public road.
Evan Johnathan Zaring, 23, of Euharlee, was arrested on Dec. 27, 2020, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, seatbelt violation, and failure to maintain lane.