The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, and Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Pakita Latrice Collins, 39, of Atlanta, was arrested on Dec. 29, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, DUI-child endangerment, seat belt violation, open container violation, possession of methamphetamine, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
Wayne Darnell Creek, 20, of Glen Burnie, Md., was arrested on Dec. 29, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of reckless driving, and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Gaston Diamond, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 29, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked — two counts, obstruction of law enforcement officers — two counts, failure to stop at a stop/yield sign, failure to use signal, driving on wrong side of roadway, improper parking, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of cocaine, fleeing or attempting to elude police, failure to maintain lane, open container violation, reckless driving, too fast for conditions, and probation violation.
Lacey Dawn Heard, 37, of Aragon, was arrested on Dec. 29, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of false report of a crime, and false statements or writings in matters of government.
Heather Nicole Mitchell, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 28, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Robert Anthony Norry, 44, of Calhoun, was arrested on Dec. 28, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Lucas Vail Pascual, 50, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 28, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and defective equipment.
Mitchell Bryan Nora, 23, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 27, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of second-degree burglary.
Chasmine Miye’ Lowe, 24, of Rome, was arrested on Dec. 27, 2022, by Georgia State Patrol on charges of failure to maintain lane, hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, failure to report an accident with injury/death/damage, and first-degree homicide by vehicle.
Jairo Cornelio Pablo-Perez, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 27, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of loitering.
Angela Faye Tackett, 52, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 27, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of loitering or prowling.
Justin Adams, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 25, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated stalking, and terroristic threats and acts.
Ashley Elizabeth Asad, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 22, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Brenten LeTray Baugh, 34, of Cartersville, was arrested on Dec. 22, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Richard Lee Beavers, 57, of Dallas, was arrested on Dec. 24, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, obstruction of law enforcement officers, obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers prohibited, and failure to maintain lane.
Joshua M. Bogus, 24, of Hermitage, Tenn., was arrested on Dec. 25, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Amanda Ann Booker, 37, of Cartersville, was arrested on Dec. 22, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance — two counts, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Kayla Marie Campbell, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 24, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly houses.
James Edward Culberson, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 25, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of disorderly conduct, willful interference with emergency medical personnel, obstruction of law enforcement officers, criminal trespass, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Dustin Tremayne Davis, 34, of Aragon, was arrested on Dec. 23, 2022, by Georgia State Patrol on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, obstruction of law enforcement officers, failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle, and driving under the influence.
Joel William Goldin, 66, of Rome, was arrested on Dec. 24, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Juan Jose Gomez-Luax, 20, of Atlanta, was arrested on Dec. 23, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.
Brendan Michael Hill, 23, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 23, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence, open container violation, and hit and run.
Michael Dakota Myhand, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 24, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of battery, and possession of methamphetamine.
David Chad Patterson, 40, of Acworth, was arrested on Dec. 23, 2022, by Georgia State Patrol on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to maintain lane.
John Daniel Rampley, 55, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 22, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Gregory Edenton Randolph, 41, of Dallas, was arrested on Dec. 24, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of harassing communications.
Chuckie Bryan Reece, 60, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 25, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Jermonte Montel Thompson, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 25, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container violation, and failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object.