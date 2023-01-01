The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, and Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.

Pakita Latrice Collins, 39, of Atlanta, was arrested on Dec. 29, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, DUI-child endangerment, seat belt violation, open container violation, possession of methamphetamine, and crossing guard lines with contraband.

