The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 and Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
William Lee Cromer, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 21, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of sexual battery against a child under 16, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and child molestation.
Curtis Ray Greathouse, 33, of Hampton, was arrested on Jan. 20, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, driving on suspended registration, tag light requirements, mirror requirements, and headlight requirements.
James Edward Hovers, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 20, 2021, by Polk County Police on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Robert William McCollum, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 20, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and cruelty to animals.
Melissa Denise Warren, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 20, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Trayron Bexley, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 19, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Kevin Dean Jackson, 47, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 19, 2021, by Polk Drug Task Force on a charge of unlawful conduct during an emergency 911 call.
Russell Wayne Allen, 52, of Cedartown was arrested on Jan. 18, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of battery.
Austin Blake Atkins, 23, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 17, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of reckless driving, obscuring tag frame or tinted tag cover, fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving under the influence of alcohol, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Jesse Milton Duvall, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan .15, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, obstruction of emergency medical technicians, interference with government property, and a bench warrant.
Chelsey Nichole Everette, 29, of Dalton, was arrested on Jan. 17, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of second-degree criminal damage to property -two counts, entering a vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony — three counts, and possession of methamphetamine.
Lonnie Holiday, 69, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 16, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.
Lucas Lee Miller, 30, of Rome, was arrested on Jan. 15, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Dustin Ray Proctor, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 15, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of less than an ounce of a controlled substance, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute — two counts, possession of marijuana, and parole violation.
Robert Lamar Smith, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 17, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct.
Jamie Sumlin, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 15, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of less than an ounce of a controlled substance, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute — two counts, possession of marijuana, fleeing or attempting to elude police, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked, and reckless driving.
Leigh Anne Thomas, 46, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 17, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of battery.
Mark Justin Williams, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 17, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of criminal trespass.