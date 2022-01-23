The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, and Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Sandra Linette Bowling, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 20, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, and headlight requirements.
Cassandra Desaray Pankey, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 20, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of simple battery.
Joseph Andrew Vance, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 20, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Susan Claire Coppock, 57, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 19, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and a bench warrant.
Joshua James-Curtis Nichols, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 19, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, and loitering or prowling.
Rafael Antonio Arevalo, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 18, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of child molestation - two counts, and sexual battery against a child under 16 - two counts.
Selvin Simon, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 18, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of no brake lights or working turn signals, and driving while license expired.
John Ricky Ayers, 52, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 15, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of battery against a person 65 or older.
William Codie Blue, 23, of Buchanan, was arrested on Jan. 17, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful to obtain for or give to inmate any item without consent, reckless conduct, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Alastair Lee Bowden, 34, of Dallas, was arrested on Jan. 15, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, expired registration, and failure to yield when entering intersection.
Olivia Maribel Chilel Sandoval, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 14, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of tag lights required, and driving while license expired.
Manuel Guzman, 59, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 16, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, open container violation, windshield/wiper requirements, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Alan Ramone Hardaway, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 15, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of battery, aggravated assault, third-degree cruelty to children, criminal trespass, and simple assault.
Brandon Michael Harris, 39, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 14, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated battery, and elder abuse.
Joshua Dalton Head, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 17, 2022, by Georgia State Patrol on charges of failure to maintain lane, no license on person, driver to exercise due care, and driving under the influence.
Cedric Lamar Horton, 39, of Carrollton, was arrested on Jan. 17, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of reckless driving, and resisting a police officer.
Ismar Joram Lucas Ramirez, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 14, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license expired.
Rudy Lorenzo Matzir-Velasquez, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 14, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of headlight requirements, and driving without a valid license.
Joshua Douglas McCall, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 14, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of simple assault, criminal trespass, and probation violation.
Joshua Matthew Williams Nix, 40, of Powder Springs, was arrested on Jan. 17, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of aggravated assault, third-degree cruelty to children - three counts, disorderly conduct, false report of a crime, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, drugs not in original container, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and crossing guard lines with contraband - two counts.
Thea Blanca Parham, 32, of Bremen, was arrested on Jan. 17, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful to obtain or give to inmate any item without consent, child seat belt violation, reckless conduct, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Kyra Zora Riles, 17, of Conyers, was arrested on Jan. 14, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, lighted headlights required, and violation of license restrictions.