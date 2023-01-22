The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, and Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Rebecca Kelly Thomas, 58, of Acworth, was arrested on Jan. 19, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Carl Borders, 74, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 18, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of public drinking, drunkenness prohibited.
Nakita Jade Cooper, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 18, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of permitting unlawful operation of a vehicle.
James Andrew Crawford, 31, of Rome, was arrested on Jan. 18, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
Amanda Celeste Deems, 40, of Aragon, was arrested on Jan. 18, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana- purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale, possession of cocaine, sale of cocaine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance - two counts, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance - two counts, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and probation violation.
River Blake Forsyth, 17, of Aragon, was arrested on Jan. 18, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call.
Krysta Lynn Guyton, 22, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 18, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of expired registration, open container violation, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, too fast for conditions, driving with no or without lights, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object, and failure to maintain lane.
Nicholas Fain Proctor, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 18, 2023, by Polk Drug Task Force on charges of trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine - two counts, marijuana - purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale, possession of cocaine, possession of scheduled 4, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and drugs: manufacture/deliver/distribute.
David Joseph Richards, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 18, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of third-degree cruelty to children - two counts, battery - three counts, first-degree cruelty to children, and elder abuse.
John Michael Sims, 50, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 18, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Sara Denise Bahena Roman, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 17, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Joel Aldrich Jothan Callins, 50, of Macon, was arrested on Jan. 17, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of reckless driving, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, failure to report accident with injury/death/damage, improper lane change/usage, following too closely, driver to exercise due care, failure to maintain lane, and fraudulent insurance claims.
Uriah Sivan Israel, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 17, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Ashley Nicole McAdams, 31, of Buchanan, was arrested on Jan. 17, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers prohibited, driving without a valid license, no insurance, expired registration, possession of methamphetamine, and tampering with evidence.
Brian Lewis McNicholas, 23, of Buchanan, was arrested on Jan. 17, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, and theft by receiving stolen property.
Jairo Cornelio Pablo-Perez, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 17, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Megan Ryan Sneed, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 17, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Edward Denard Wilson, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 17, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on two counts of failure to appear.
Richard Darnell Abbott, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 15, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving under the influence.
Douglas Fredrick Bray, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 16, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, and tampering with evidence.
Joshua Anthony Brooke, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 15, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, lighted headlights/other lights required, dangerous drugs - sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, and driving under the influence of drugs.
Anquanice Deca Carey, 40, residence N/A, was arrested on Jan. 15, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, and tag lights required.
Kierston Rose Decarli, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 13, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of battery.
Zachary Adam Dempsey, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 14, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of lighted headlights/other lights required, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and driving under the influence of drugs.
Saul Figueroa, 47, of Lithia Springs, was arrested on Jan. 15, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and failure to maintain lane.
Saina Kay Garner, 39, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 16, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of theft by taking, theft by receiving, and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Jose L. Gonzalez, 62, of Rome, was arrested on Jan. 14, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while licenses suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, and violations of license restrictions.
Jedadiah Charles Groover, 21, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 13, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of battery.
Brandi Lynn Guice, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 16, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of crossing guard lines with contraband, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and tampering with evidence.
Cody Allen Horne, 28, of Dallas, was arrested on Jan. 13, 2023, by Aragon Police on a charge of hit and run.
Nicholas Ray Jones, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 16, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender or comply with requirements.
Javon Mahon, 28, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 16, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Stephanie Linn Massey, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 15, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance/marijuana, marijuana - purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale, tampering with evidence, dangerous drugs - sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess, and possess/manufacture/distribute etc. a controlled substance or marijuana within 1,000 feet of schools.
Corey Moreland, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 16, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of heroin, tampering with evidence - two counts, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime - two counts, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects - three counts, theft by taking - two counts, and obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts.
Nicholas Bennis Nettles, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 15, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated assault, criminal trespass, reckless driving, obstruction of law enforcement officers - two counts, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.
Timothy Ryan Nichelson, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 16, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of drugs not in original container, possession of heroin, possession and use of drug-related objects - two counts, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.
Joshua Lee Proctor, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 13, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Leila Tracy Sims, 52, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 13, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and no brake lights or working turn signals.
Joshua James Smith, 32, of Villa Rica, was arrested on Jan. 14, 2023, by Aragon Police on a charge of child molestation.
Kenneth Streetman, 57, of Aragon, was arrested on Jan. 13, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, too fast for conditions, and failure to maintain lane.
Rachelle Nicole Totherow, 32, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Jan. 15, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
James Mathew Watkins, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 14, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of no operating brake lights/signals, and driving without a valid license.
Walter Eugene Weaver, 49, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 16, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of heroin, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime - two counts, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects - three counts, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender.