The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 and Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Oscar Abel Barajas, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 14, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of no brake lights/working turn signal, failure to stop at a stop sign - two counts, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired registration, no insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of methamphetamine.
Brandon McCrary, 20, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 14, 2021, by Polk County Police on two counts of simple battery.
Sheila Ann McDowell, 54, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 14, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Raymond Jerome Pullen, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 14, 2021, by the Polk County Drug Task Force on charges of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana - two counts, possession of marijuana, tag lights required, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Israel Deleon Ramirez, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 14, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and open container violation.
Joshua Allan Wilson, 30, of Calhoun, was arrested on Jan. 13, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Matthew Kennedy, 34, of Temple, was arrested on Jan. 12, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of simple assault, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Leonard Gregory Williams, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 12, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of aggravated assault, battery, first-degree cruelty to children, and obstruction or hindering persons making an emergency phone call.
James Clyde Cawood, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 11, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of entering a motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
Jon Daniel Overton, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 11, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of simple battery, third-degree cruelty to children, and criminal trespass.
Anthony Joseph Taylor, 26, of Aragon, was arrested on Jan. 11, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of public drunkenness, and battery.
Lance Allen Williams, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 11, 2021, by Rockmart Police on two counts of simple assault.
James Timothy Bailey, 20, of Carrollton, was arrested on Jan. 8, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to update information on drivers license, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Nathaniel Allen Clackum, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 9, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and terroristic threats and acts.
Lindsey Clay, 26, of Aragon, was arrested on Jan. 10, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of battery.
James Anthony Cupp, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 8, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Timothy Brian Herring, 35, of Morrow, was arrested on Jan. 8, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving without a valid license, and failure to obey a traffic control device.
William Stacy Thomas, 53, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 8, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, and aggravated assault.