The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, and Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Find arrest reports online weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
David Paul Bagwell, 37, of Cartersville, was arrested on Jan. 13, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of battery, obstructing or hindering a person making an emergency telephone call, false imprisonment, and third-degree cruelty to children — five counts.
Reginald Clay Barnette, 55, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 13, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and tag light required.
Melvin Sharon Colvin, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 13, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of battery, crossing guard lines with contraband, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Teresa Dawn Cotton, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 13, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Roesheda Shauntae Diamond, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 13, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
Dustin Allen Elicker, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 13, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, aggravated assault, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Andrea Nichole Boyd, 41, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 12, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and no brake lights or working turn signals.
Yesenia Cruz, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 12, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, tag light required, failure to maintain lane, and no operating brake lights/turn signals.
Bryant Keith Davis, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 12, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of fourth-degree forgery.
Fredi Horbelio Velasquez Velasquez, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 12, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of tag lights required, driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Billy Frank Williams, 69, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 12, 2022, by Aragon Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, expired registration, no insurance, and acquiring a license plate for the purpose of concealing the identity of a motor vehicle.
Matthew Scott Carter, 38, of Cleburne, Ala., was arrested on Jan. 11, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, and theft by taking.
Amy Lynn Coats, 41, of Aragon, was arrested on Jan. 11, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Amanda Sue Lawhorn, 42, of Taylorsville, was arrested on Jan. 11, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Garrett William Stapleton, 31, of Buchanan, was arrested on Jan. 11, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence while endangering a child under the age of 14 — two counts, and failure to maintain lane.
April Michelle Strickland, 49, of Aragon, was arrested on Jan. 11, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Kimberly Elaine Taylor, 31, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 11, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to maintain lane.
Uriel Torres-Mondragon, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 11, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Whitney Tonet Ware, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 11, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and tag light required.
Nathan Smith, 22, of Douglasville, was arrested on Jan. 10, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Kevin Ray White, 37, of Buchanan, was arrested on Jan. 10, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated assault, and simple battery.
Ronald Colt Blackmon, 28, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 7, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, and criminal trespass.
James Jeffery Couch, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 7, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and a bench warrant.
Deirdre Gayle Floyd, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 8, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of elder abuse — three counts, and theft by conversion — three counts.
David Trenton Glaze, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 7, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Ricky Lee Messick, 56, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 7, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, hit and run, driving under the influence of drugs, and striking an unattended vehicle.
Christopher Scott Miller, 62, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 8, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, obstruction of law enforcement officers — three counts, terroristic threats and acts — two counts, simple battery against a law enforcement officer — two counts, and removal or attempted removal of a weapon from a public officer.
Rex Matthews Peppers, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 8, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of criminal trespass.
Deron Jamel Sims, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 7, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to yield when entering roadway.
Kenneth Christopher Stewart, 38, of Tallapoosa, was arrested on Jan. 8, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of theft by taking.