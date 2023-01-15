The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, and Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Jesse Wayne Milner, 27, of Buchanan, was arrested on Jan. 12, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of kidnapping.
Craig Rosado, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 12, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of third-degree cruelty to children.
Licorey Deantwon Rowe, 26, of Aragon, was arrested on Jan. 12, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, and obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call.
Billie Starr Costlow, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 11, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of simple assault, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Summer Canania DeMarco, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 11, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, tag/registration requirements, no insurance, and failure to appear.
Cassandra Desaray Pankey, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 11, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of simple battery.
Katherine Jane Adams, 67, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 10, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of loitering.
Shykeria Atia Harris, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 10, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of a sawed-off shotgun, sawed-off rifle, machine gun, dangerous weapon, or silencer, possession of marijuana, manufacture/deliver/distribute marijuana, possession of tools for commission of a crime, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime, possession of a controlled substance/marijuana, reckless conduct, and possess/manufacture/distribute etc. a controlled substance or marijuana within 1,000 feet of schools - two counts.
Chance Henre Tumlin, 23, of Cave Spring, was arrested on Jan. 10, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane, and possession of marijuana.
Zachary Gregg Dabbs, 48, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 9, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Shmiracle T. Angel McClendon, 19, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 9, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Ricky Keith Morgan, 46, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 9, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Damian Neal Penley, 46, of Cartersville, was arrested on Jan. 9, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, following too closely, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Taylor Ann Spinks, 23, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 9, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of false statements or writings; conceal facts or fraudulent documents in matters of government.
Sarena Ann Black, 48, of LaGrange, was arrested on Jan. 8, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
Tiffany Paige Blackwell, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 6, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of tampering with evidence, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Jeremy Phillip Cobb, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 7, 2023, by Polk County Police on two counts of failure to appear.
Bryan David Cochran, 44, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 7, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of operating an unauthorized vehicle with blue lights, driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession of methamphetamine.
Ander Lawrence Crenshaw, 26, of Woodstock, was arrested on Jan. 8, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to maintain lane.
Angelica Maria Cruz, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 6, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple battery, and second-degree cruelty to children.
April Dean, 41, of Lindale, was arrested on Jan. 7, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of hindering the apprehension of punishment of a criminal.
Joseph Clayton Earwood, 26, of Aragon, was arrested on Jan. 7, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Krista Faye George, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 6, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody or confinement.
Magen Reddish Highfield, 35, of Tallapoosa, was arrested on Jan. 8, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of no insurance, and hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
Austin Michael Hill, 27, of Cartersville, was arrested on Jan. 6, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Brian Alexander Jones, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 7, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and no helmet - motorcycle.
Adam Keith McGee, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 8, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.
Rivaldo Montero, 22, of Atlanta, was arrested on Jan. 6, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to yield when entering an intersection, and driving without a valid license.
Ulises Olanda, 43, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 8, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object, driving without a valid license, and driving under the influence.
Brent Anthony Osborn, 46, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 6, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Jairo Cornelio Pablo-Perez, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 6, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of public drinking, drunkenness prohibited.
Timothy Brian Pope, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 8, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine, and theft by taking.
Helmer Martinez Sandoval, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 8, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license expired.
Isaac Tracy Shackleford, 21, of Villa Rica, was arrested on Jan. 6, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Stanley Michael Shaw, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 6, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to appear, and probation violation.
Andrew Thomas Timms, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 7, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender.
Tyrone T. Tresvant, 48, of Rome, was arrested on Jan. 6, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of battery.