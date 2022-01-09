The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Thursday Dec. 30, 2021, and Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Find arrest reports online weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
William Thomas Ammons, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 6, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of expired registration, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
William Raymond Banks, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 6, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of resisting a police officer.
Michael Eugene Smith, 17, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 6, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of possession of alcoholic beverages by a person below the legal age.
Desuntray Lamar Darden, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 5, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Selena Gail Mixon, 56, of Buchanan, was arrested on Jan. 5, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
John Edward Pope, 51, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 5, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of stalking, and terroristic threats and acts.
Triston Drake Bright, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 4, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, hit and run, tag/registration required, brakes required, and defective equipment.
Kandis Wynette Guice, 52, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 4, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Dillion Leroy Jackson, 20, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Skyler Renee Jacques, 17, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 4, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of obstruction.
Tina Christine Potts, 49, or Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 4, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and resisting a police officer.
Clarence Edward Calhoun, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 3, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of false imprisonment, simple assault, possession of dangerous drugs, and drugs not in original container.
Eldan Centino, 49, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 3, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Jason Lee Hand, 44, of Buchanan, was arrested on Jan. 3, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of simple assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and second-degree criminal damage to property.
Christopher Dennis Vines, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 3, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of battery.
Stacy Leanne Ausborne, 43, of Aragon, was arrested on Jan. 2, 2022, by Aragon Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance — two counts, and sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs.
Bailey Joyce Bell, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 30, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of first-degree burglary.
Tommy Jo Brown, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 1, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object, and failure to maintain lane.
Trey Edward Caldwell, 50, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 2, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Mary Ellerbee Claypool, 46, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 1, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, and failure to maintain lane.
Christopher Alexander Collom, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 1, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.
Trey Labron Cooper, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 2, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of battery, third-degree cruelty to children, and obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call.
Brandon Jarod Cope, 32, of Atlanta, was arrested on Jan. 1, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, and headlights required.
Robert Bryan Culver, 50, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 31, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, open container violation, and failure to maintain lane.
Brittnay Anastasia Chantel Evans-Goss, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 1, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Garrett Lane Harris, 22, of Aragon, was arrested on Dec. 30, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of reckless driving, driving under the influence of drugs, and failure to maintain lane.
Gregory Alexander Henderson, 29, of White, was arrested on Dec. 30, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to maintain lane.
Clarence Marlowe, 50, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 1, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements/or provide false information.
Cameron Chase Osborne, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 30, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Cesar Perez-Chun, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 30, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Winston Zachery Powell, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan . 2, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of loitering.
Mark Richardson, 34, of Summerville, was arrested on Dec. 30, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of first-degree burglary, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Gergory Damell Sanders, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 1, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of second-degree criminal damage to property, simple battery, cruelty to person 65 or older, elder abuse, and obstruction of law enforcement officers — four counts.
Danardo Lajaythan Nariess Smith, 21, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Jan. 2, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, window tint violation, and driving while license suspended or revoked.