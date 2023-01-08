The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, and Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Matthew Ean Blankenship, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 5, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Nicholas Andrew Helms, 36, of Kingston, was arrested on Jan. 5, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Bobby Jay Jackson, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 5, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and probation violation.
Kayla Michelle Jones, 37, of Dallas, was arrested on Jan. 5, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of hit and run, open container violation, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
David Lloyd Kelley, 49, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 5, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Christopher Derrell Williams, 32, of Cartersville, was arrested on Jan. 5, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of theft by shoplifting, and criminal trespass.
Christopher Alexander Zuker, 18, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 5, 2023, by Polk School District Police on a charge of carrying a weapon in a school safety zone, school function, or school property as a license holder.
Lacey Nicole Gentry, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 4, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of aggressive driving, failure to maintain lane, following too closely, false report of a crime, and reckless driving.
Barry Linder Nelson, 29, of Acworth, was arrested on Jan. 4, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Rickey Wayne Sellers, 65, of Douglasville, was arrested on Jan. 4, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving under the influence.
William Brett Allen, 46, of Dallas, was arrested on Jan. 3, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Choice Raymond Anderson, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 3, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and open container violation.
Nathan Emory Barfield, 38, of Aragon, was arrested on Jan. 3, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of theft by taking - three counts, and first-degree burglary.
Minta Conn Barrett, 54, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 3, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering, and theft by taking.
Jason Lamar Deems, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 3, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, and loitering.
Rocsheda Shauntae Diamond, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 3, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Dimitrius Lashaun Huggins, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 3, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of aggravated assault.
Zachery Lightsey, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 3, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of theft by taking.
Christopher Ray Parker, 44, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 3, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to appear, and bond drop.
Max Wade Stiles, 58, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 3, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of first-degree burglary, probation violation, and failure to appear.
Sherry Ann Stiles, 58, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 3, 2023, by Police County Police on a charge of first-degree burglary.
Dianelys Velazco, 20, of Dalton, was arrested on Jan. 3, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driver to exercise due care, failure to obey traffic control device - two counts, failure to stop at a stop/yield sign - four counts, passing in a no passing zone, and driving without a valid license.
Sheila Ann West, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 3, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of public drunkenness, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and open container violation.
Bernardino Sixto-Perez Aguilar, 24, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 30, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of battery, false imprisonment, third-degree cruelty to children, and obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call.
Michelle Nickol Ayers, 44, of Big Pine Key, Fla., was arrested on Dec. 31, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers, driving while license suspended or revoked, and tag lights required.
Irvin Ramon Bahena, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 1, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of battery.
Joshua Dwayne Bailey, 46, of Cedartown was arrested on Jan. 2, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of simple assault, and false imprisonment.
Jonathan Craig Beck, 44, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 1, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of simple battery, simple assault, and third-degree cruelty to children - two counts.
Marquis Berry, 34, of Aragon, was arrested on Jan. 2, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Cheyenne Summer Carroll, 23, of Cartersville, was arrested on Jan. 1, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of theft by deception.
Amanda Celeste Deems, 40, of Aragon, was arrested on Dec. 30, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, and criminal trespass.
Katie Michelle Dostart, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Dec. 31, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of first-degree cruelty to children.
Ashely Nicole Duke, 32, of Rome, was arrested on Jan. 1, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Krystopher Eden Hank Fennell, 18, of Taylorsville, was arrested on Jan. 1, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Tabatha Nicole Harrison, 27, of Carrollton, was arrested on Dec. 31, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and DUI-child endangerment - two counts.
William Keith Jarrell, 55, homeless, was arrested on Jan. 2, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of loitering.
Oliver Hernandez Lopez, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 1, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.
Richard Markrush, 19, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 2, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Mikaela Mask, 26, of Rome, was arrested on Dec. 30, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of harassing communications.
Merlin Medina, 35, of Doraville, was arrested on Jan. 2, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, and driving without a valid license.
Jairo Cornelio Pable-Perez, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on Dec. 31, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
William Charles Polk, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 1, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of battery, and probation violation.
Timothy James Pomella, 54, of Mableton, was arrested on Dec. 31, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of aggravated assault - two counts, first-degree burglary, and third-degree cruelty to children - two counts.
Jeses Ramirez Padilla, 17, of Cartersville, was arrested on Dec. 30, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of expired registration, and driving without a valid license.
Dario Reynoso, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 1, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.
Vekeesha Rowe, 45, of College Park, was arrested on Dec. 31, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of simple battery, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Haley Nikole Smith, 18, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 1, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of possession or control of marijuana.
Dustin Clay Wade, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 2, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of seatbelt violation, failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, driving under the influence, driving while license suspended or revoked, and reckless driving.
James Davenport Ware, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 1, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol while under the age of 21, and failure to maintain lane.
Steven Landyn Whitworth, 18, of Dallas, was arrested on Dec. 30, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, improper left or right turn, driver to exercise due care, and failure to obey traffic control device.
Dominique Jontavius Williams, 30, of Rome, was arrested on Dec. 30, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a firearm or knife by a convicted felon.
Christy Mosley Wilson, 41, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 1, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of aggravated assault, public drunkenness, simple battery, and aggravated stalking.
Joshua Aaron Yomans, 33, of Piedmont, Ala., was arrested on Dec. 31, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.