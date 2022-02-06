The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, and Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Pamela Rosalee Bartel, 65, of Temple, was arrested on Feb. 3, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Vionca Michelle Farmer, 29, of Dallas, was arrested on Feb. 3, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Miguel Reynoso Vasquez, 53, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 3, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, no brake lights or working turn signals, and driving while license expired.
Fernando Dumet, 23, of Northeast, Maryland, was arrested on Feb. 2, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of wearing a mask, hood, or other device which conceals the identity of the wearer, criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting, and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Martin Goicochea Jr., 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 2, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
John Edward Miller, 55, of Buchanan, was arrested on Feb. 2, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Arttie Lavale Price, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 2, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering or prowling, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, crossing guard lines with contraband, and probation violation.
Gordon Turner, 19, residence N/A, was arrested on Feb. 2, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of criminal attempt to commit a felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers, criminal trespass, and wearing a mask, hood, or other device which conceals the identity of the wearer.
Cleveland Steve Williams, 51, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 2, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of obstructing the flow of traffic, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Teresa Marie Bruce, 35, of Cornelia, was arrested on Feb. 1, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of failure to use turn signal, failure to maintain lane, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, passing on the shoulder of the roadway, reckless driving, failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign, driving while license suspended or revoked, aggravated assault, fleeing/attempting to elude police, obstruction of law enforcement officers, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and theft by receiving.
Chayla Michelle Duke, 21, of Aragon, was arrested on Feb. 1, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession fo a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana, and drugs not in original container.
Charles Darryl Gaylor, 63, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 1, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving on the wrong side of the roadway, and driving under the influence of drugs.
Jarod Keith Gullickson, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 1, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Richard Codey Haddock, 28, of Cisco, was arrested on Feb. 1, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, purchase, possess, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana, and drugs not in original container.
Vincent Dominic Lage, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 1, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, simple battery — two counts, and terroristic threats and acts.
Ashlin Nicole Watts, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 1, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of no license — previously surrendered.
Anthony Joseph Perrone, 53, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 31, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked, and suspended registration.
Jukeyvious Dejuan Boozer, 19, of Cartersville, was arrested on Jan. 28, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana — two counts, and possession and use of drug-related objects — three counts.
John Randell Campbell, 53, of Cartersville, was arrested on Jan. 28, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of unlicensed driver.
Roger Kyle Govekar, 31, of Dallas, was arrested on Jan. 30, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, improper lane change/usage, open container violation, and improper left or right turn.
Susan Ann Hainds, 51, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 28, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license withdrawn.
Clara Rosa James, 27, of Austell, was arrested on Jan. 30, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of reckless driving, driving while license expired, and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Ryan Allen Jolly, 23, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 28, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, took fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, failure to report accident with injury, death, or damage, and bond drop.
Elijah Deandre Mathis, 19, of Dallas, was arrested on Jan. 28, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana — two counts, and possession and use of drug-related objects — two counts.
Eduvijes Matzir-Lopez, 39, of Marietta, was arrested on Jan. 30, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, open container violation, speeding in excess of maximum limits, and driving without a valid license.
Justin Damien Myers, 19, of Aragon, was arrested on Jan. 28, 2022, by Polk School District Police on charges of battery, and disrupting a public school.
Jamal Cartez Newman, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 29, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated assault, battery, and false imprisonment.
Billy Dylan Pinkard, 22, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 29, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of criminal trespass, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, fleeing/attempting to elude police, obstruction of law enforcement officers, failure to use turn signal, failure to maintain lane, and too fast for conditions.
Craig Sylvester Robinson, 50, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 29, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Daniel Joshua Snell, 46, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 29, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of criminal trespass, battery, and aggravated assault.
Tyler Joshua Snell, 24, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 29, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of criminal trespass, battery, and aggravated assault.
Abelino Rafael Escalante Velasquez, 33, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 28, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of no drivers license, and headlight requirements.
Higidio Vicente, 28, of Rome, was arrested on Jan. 30, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Kendra Shanice Wilson, 26, of Taylorsville, was arrested on Jan. 30, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.
Carlos Zepeda, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 30, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of tag lights required, and driving while license expired.