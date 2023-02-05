The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, and Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Justin Wade Bagley, 25, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 2, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of robbery, and failure to appear.
Jeremiah Adam Costlow, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 2, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of theft by conversion, and theft by deception.
David Joseph Johnealon Guthrie, 21, of Rome, was arrested on Feb. 2, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of failure to appear.
Timothy Ryan Nichelson, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 2, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Irvin Ramon Bahena, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 1, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Michael Horace Bailey, 51, of Tallapoosa, was arrested on Feb. 1, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of failure to maintain lane, defective equipment, no operating brake lights/signals, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Monica Renee Cofield, 51, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 1, 2023, by Polk County Police on a charge of simple battery.
Christopher Frasier, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 1, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of battery.
Vanessa Renee Mason, 45, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 1, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.
Rebecca Ann Stewart, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 1, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of battery.
Donald James Taschereau, 38, of Aragon, was arrested on Feb. 1, 2023, by Aragon Police on charges of obstruction, and disorderly conduct.
Christopher Ray Timms, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 1, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.
Heather Nicole Wills, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 1, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
Melissa Wyatt, 34, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 1, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of first-degree cruelty to children, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Ray Anthony Bowen, 64, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 31, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct.
Joshua Anthony Brooke, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 31, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, drugs not in original container, crossing guard lines with contraband, and out of county warrant.
Adrian Jermaine Chubb, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 31, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Dustin Garreth Cook, 40, of Cartersville, was arrested on Jan. 31, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Clifford Leon Kier, 64, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 31, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, driving while licenses suspended or revoked, and reckless driving.
Jason Anthony Smith, 50, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 31, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of loitering.
Donna Marie Williams, 51, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 31, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of elder abuse, simple battery, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Trey Edward Caldwell, 51, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 30, 2023, by Polk School District Police on charges of possession of Schedule III controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance or marijuana within 1,000 feet of schools, loitering or prowling, and drugs not in original container.
Bobby Chey Hamilton, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 30, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provided false information.
Patrick Lucas Hanson, 41, of Buchanan, was arrested on Jan. 30, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on charges of theft by conversion, theft by deception, and failure to appear.
Chelsea Maryellon Mahaffey, 26, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 30, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Justice Chase Stamey, 22, of Dallas, was arrested on Jan. 30, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, and failure to maintain lane.
Russell Walther Thomas, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 30, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a valid license, tag/registration requirements, and no insurance.
Christian Duarte Alcerro, 18, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 28, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Larissa Johnson Brown, 46, of Cartersville, was arrested on Jan. 29, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence, expired registration, open container violation, and failure to maintain lane.
Jesus O. Cervantes, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 28, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Drew Patrick Coleman, 22, of Dallas, was arrested on Jan. 27, 2023, by Polk County Police on charges of open container violation, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Heather Nicole Dawson, 32, of Piedmont, Ala., was arrested on Jan. 27, 2023, by Polk County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to appear.
John Robert Harrington, 49, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 28, 2023, by Rockmart Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Juan Lopez, 32, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 28, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of public drunkenness.
Abel Ramires Morales, 49, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 28, 2023, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving without a license, and no insurance.
Wesley Parker, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 28, 2023, by Cedartown Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Jeremias Gelvin Reynoso-Perez, 23, of Cartersville, was arrested on Jan. 29, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, open container violation, and violation of state move over law.
Courtney Marie Vines, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 28, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence, and criminal trespass.
Freddy Lamar Williams, 53, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 27, 2023, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and no operating brake lights/signals.