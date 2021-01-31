The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 and Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Quintavis Ditania Darden, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 28, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of battery, and second-degree cruelty to children.
Aaron Dilan Johnson, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 28, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of criminal trespass, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Donald Ray Taylor, 49, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 28, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, tampering with evidence, obstruction of law enforcement officers, abandonment of dangerous drugs, and parole violation.
Melissa Denise Warren, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 28, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering or prowling, and disorderly conduct.
Melissa Denise Warren, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 27, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
James Ray Welchel, 52, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 27, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Thomas Scott Cook, 31, of Aragon, was arrested on Jan. 26, 2021, by Aragon Police on charges of terroristic threats and acts, and third-degree cruelty to children.
Sante Alana Duncan, 27, of Dallas, was arrested on Jan. 26, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of sexual assault by a person who has supervisory or disciplinary authority over another individual.
Michael Shane Hood, 22, of Rome, was arrested on Jan. 26, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of theft by taking, and loitering or prowling.
Shena Phillips, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 26, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of truancy.
James Edward Preston, 26, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 26, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of unlawful conduct during an emergency call.
Justin David Runyon, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 26, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering or prowling, first-degree burglary, criminal trespass — two counts, entering a vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, second-degree burglary, theft by taking, and probation violation.
Barry Jerome Ford, 52, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 25, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of criminal trespass, first-degree burglary, and loitering or prowling.
Jamie Christine Guay, 30, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 25, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of criminal trespass, first-degree burglary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, and loitering or prowling.
Wayne Malone Pierce, 46, of Cedartown, was arrested on Jan. 25, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of first-degree burglary, and loitering or prowling.
Justin Kevin Welsey, 33, of Taylorsville, was arrested on Jan. 25, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of criminal trespass, first-degree burglary, improper parking, driving while license suspended or revoked, and loitering or prowling.
Charles Albert Bennett, 28, of Kingston, was arrested on Jan. 22, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Blake Ray Davis, 36, of Rockmart, was arrested on Jan. 24, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana.
Derik Jesse Escutia, 31, of Rome, was arrested on Jan. 22, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of terroristic threats and acts, possession of marijuana, crossing guard line with contraband, driving under the influence of alcohol, passing on the shoulder of the roadway, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, reckless driving, and failure to maintain lane.
Patrick Lucas Hanson, 39, of Buchanan, was arrested on Jan. 24, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of theft by conversion, and exploitation of an elderly person.
Shannon Angela Knight, 43, of Rome, was arrested on Jan. 23, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.
Tiffany Sherri McIntyre, 34, of Cartersville, was arrested by Jan. 22, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.