The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 and Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Find arrest reports online on weekdays at Polkstandardjournal.com.
Savannah Nicole Fulmer, 25, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 18, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Alton Johnson, 64, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 18, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of terroristic threats and acts, and simple battery.
April Marie Lackey, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 18, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of criminal trespass, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Katherine Teresa McClendon, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 18, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of criminal trespass, aggressive panhandling, and public drunkenness.
Ashlyn Nikole Nichols, 21, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 18, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, tag light requirement, and a bench warrant.
Jaden Ryan Snell, 25, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 18, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and bench warrants.
Javonta Lamar Springer, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 18, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of theft by taking, failure to report accident, second-degree criminal damage to property, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers.
Mark Jason Williams, 47, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 18, 2021, by Polk County Police on a charge of criminal trespass.
Melvin Deray Kent, 49, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 17, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and probation violation.
Ashley Nicole Meeks, 35, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 16, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Shawn Morales, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 16, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object, and failure to maintain lane.
Christopher Mark Osbourne, 50, of Leesburg, Ala., was arrested on Feb. 16, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, tail light lens, expired drivers license, no license on person, and giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
Thomas Roberts Leech, 29, of Marietta, was arrested on Feb. 15, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of loitering.
Nicky Lee Lindsey, 48, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 15, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Dehemias Morales, 20, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 15, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of public drunkenness, and theft by shoplifting.
Jodi Lynn Stanford, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 15, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of theft by shoplifting, criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects — two counts.
Jesse Stephen Turner, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 15, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of heroin, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Amanada Micheil York, 41, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 15, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Keith Clinton Coburn, 44, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 14, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, and probation violation.
Harry Gene Crawford, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 12, 2021, by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of harassing communications, and simple battery.
Allyson Michelle Dodd, 22, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 13, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana — two counts, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Victor Duane Dostart, 29, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 12, 2021, by Polk County Police on charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, and simple battery.
Rita Faye Glines, 60, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 14, 2021, by Rockmart Police on a charge of first-degree forgery.
Latrice Hood, 17, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 13, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of second-degree criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct.
Ricky Scott Lee, 40, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 13, 2021, by Cedartown Police on charges of tag light requirement, possession of marijuana, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine, and crossing guard lines with contraband.
Preston H. Shooks, 27, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 12, 2021, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.
Timothy Ray Waddell, 57, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 12, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of removing or affixing a license plate with intent to elude, driving under the influence, open container violation, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Kamarian Lebronze Williams, 17, of Powder Springs, was arrested on Feb. 13, 2021, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana — two counts, and possession and use of drug-related objects.