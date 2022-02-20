The following arrests were reported by the Polk County Jail between Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, and Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Find arrest reports online weekdays at PolkStandardJournal.com.
Kenneth Leroy Baker, 60, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 17, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Charles Monroe Campbell, 60, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 17, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of loitering or prowling, littering, public drunkenness, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of methamphetamine.
Richard Edgar Wiggins, 43, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 17, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of entering a motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, and criminal trespass.
Bridgette Nicole Broner, 35, of Marietta, was arrested on Feb. 16, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana — two counts, and affixing materials to car windows.
Jason Dean Bullard, 44, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 16, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, fourth-degree forgery, and theft by receiving stolen property.
Justin Matthew Garmon, 37, of Taylorsville, was arrested on Feb. 16, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana, open container violation, tag lights required, and possession and use of drug-related objects — two counts.
Michael Chad Garrett, 40, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 16, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
William Michael Kay, 30, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 16, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Keona Renee Love, 24, of Silver Creek, was arrested on Feb. 16, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of expired or no registration or title, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Michelle Leigh Murrieta, 34, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 16, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence — two counts, and possession and use of drug-related objects — two counts.
Michael Brent Sutton, 46, of Cartersville, was arrested on Feb. 16, 2022, by Polk County Drug Task Force on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana — two counts, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs — three counts, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a controlled substance near a park or housing project, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance — two counts, and drugs not in original container.
Eric Alan Trotter, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 16, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and aggravated assault.
Misty Lee Womack, 43, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 16, 2022, by Polk County Drug Task Force on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana — two counts, sale, manufacture, deliver, or possess dangerous drugs — four counts, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a controlled substance near a park or housing project, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance — two counts, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance — two counts, and drugs not in original container.
Keith Clinton Coburn, 45, of Fort Worth, Texas, was arrested on Feb. 15, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, and loitering or prowling.
Brittany Nikole Ellis, 29, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 15, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, and first-degree cruelty to children.
Charles Keith Shaw, 37, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 15, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Tina Lynn Smith, 56, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 15, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of aggravated assault, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and second-degree criminal damage to property.
David Christopher Yates, 42, of Temple, was arrested on Feb. 15, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, possession and use of drug-related objects, and failure to maintain lane.
Christopher Todd Cason, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 14, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving on an expired license.
Codi Leigh Howerton, 33, residence N/A, was arrested on Feb. 14, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and giving false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
Kesha Deanne Ledbetter, 44, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 14, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, and failure to maintain lane.
Jennifer Lynn Marsh, 41, of Buford, was arrested on Feb. 14, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of entering an automobile with intent to commit theft or felony.
Pierre Joseph Narcisse, 26, of Dallas, was arrested on Feb. 14, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Joshua Nichols, 42, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 14, 2022, by Cedartown Police on charges of second-degree criminal damage to property, loitering or prowling, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and drugs not in original container.
Douglas Wade Williams, 18, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 14, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to change name/address on license within 60 days, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Justin Van Adams, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 13, 2022, by Cedartown Police on a charge of possession and use of drug-related objects.
Eric Adrain Alonso, 36, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 12, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Ricky Leonard Bagley, 38, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 11, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of battery, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Elian Barahona, 24, of Lawrenceville, was arrested on Feb. 12, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license expired, and tag lights required.
Tylan Dwight Chambers, 22, of Rome, was arrested on Feb. 12, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, driving while licenses suspended or revoked, and seat belt violation.
April Darlene Christopher, 31, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 11, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of cruelty to animals.
Christopher Joel Crowson, 41, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 12, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license expired, and tag light required.
Cleve Carlton Dubois, 48, of Charleston, S.C., was arrested on Feb. 12, 2022, by Rockmart Police on charges of tag lights required, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Trisha Ann Earley, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 11, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of truancy.
Lesvia Escalante, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 11, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of truancy.
Tyler Lee Graham, 32, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 13, 2022, by Aragon Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, open container violation., and seat belt violation.
Joshua Groves, 20, residence N/A, was arrested on Feb. 12, 2022, by Aragon Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Melissa Paige Hardegree, 36, of Buchanan, was arrested on Feb. 11, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of possession of heroin, possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Luis Fernando Hernandez-Izaguirre, 18, of Carrollton, was arrested on Feb. 13, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of driving without a license.
Kanisha Hodges, 37, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 11, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of truancy.
Louis Olivia Hucks, 22, of Atlanta, was arrested on Feb. 12, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Derrickas Demonse Huggins, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 13, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and no brake lights or working turn signals.
Sylena Lousie Johnson, 45, of Temple, was arrested on Feb. 11, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Augusto Vasquez Juarez, 47, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 13, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, defective or no lights, and failure to maintain lane.
Louis Euzebe Parks, 26, of Piedmont, Ala., was arrested on Feb. 12, 2022, by Polk County Police on charges of speeding in excess of maximum limits, and driving while license expired.
Matthew Pickett, 33, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 13, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of truancy.
Little Caesar Price, 53, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 12, 2022, by Rockmart Police on a charge of driving under the influence.
Jada Richey, 38, of Rockmart, was arrested on Feb. 11, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of truancy.
Jeffery Thomas Sanders, 58, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 12, 2022, by Polk county Police on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to maintain lane.
Cristina Spann, 35, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 11, 2022, by Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of truancy.
Tabitha Elaine Starks, 39, of Cedartown, was arrested on Feb. 12, 2022, by Polk county Sheriff’s Office on a charge of truancy.
Keenan Vann, 28, of Aragon, was arrested on Feb. 12, 2022, by Polk County Police on a charge of first-degree burglary.